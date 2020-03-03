Canton tops Cougars to win Class M debut

CANTON, March 2, 2020 – The Canton High girls basketball team won their first-ever Class M tournament game Monday night with a 64-47 win over No. 31 Haddam-Killingworth.

Two-time All-State guard Abby Charron returned to action after missing three games in the NCCC Tournament with a sprained ankle. She looked just fine with a game-high 14 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Lauren Eschenbrenner and Paige Brown each added 11 points for the No. 2 seeded Warriors, who improve to 22-2 on the year.

Allison Celmer scored eight points and pulled down a team-high eight rebounds while Gabbie Schinkel added seven points for Canton. Jenna Cuniowski had seven rebounds while Claudia Boehm had three points and five steals.

The Warriors are playing in Class M for the first time thanks to the addition of a fifth class to the girls basketball tournament.

Head coach Brian Medeiros also coached against his older brother, Scott, for the first time in a regulation game. Scott Medeiros is the coach of the Cougars.

“I am not necessarily looking forward to it,” Brian Medeiros said last week. “I don’t think he wants to eliminate me and I don’t want to eliminate him. I would rather play anyone other than him.”

Outside of a scrimmage, the two brothers have not coached against each other by design. “I don’t think my parents would allow it either,” Brian Medeiros said with a grin.

Canton will host Windham (12-9) on Thursday at 6 p.m. in a second round game at the high school. If the Warriors win, they would advance to the Class M quarterfinals on Monday, March 9.

Canton 64, Haddam-Killingworth 47

At Canton

Haddam-Killingworth (47) Julia Faualora 2-0-5, Kaleigh Bodak 2 3-4 7, Isabelle Carini 2 1-2 5, Audra Yazmer 0 2-2 2, Payton Yazmer 4 0-1 8, Anna Biondi 3 0-1 6, Carly Rettberg 1 0-1 2, Ella McGlynn 3 4-6 10. Tessa Wills 1-0-2, Totals: 18 10-17 47

Canton (64) Abby Charron 6 1-1 14, Lauren Eschenbrenner 5-0-11, Allison Celmer 4-0-8, Grace Treacy 2-0-5, Gabbie Schinkel 2 3-4 7, Paige Brown 5-0-11, Jenna Cuniowski 1-0-2, Claudia Boehm 1 1-2 3, Sophia Mates 0-0-0, Camille Kashnig 1 0-2 2, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0, Mara Lloyd 0-0-0. Totals: 27 6-13 64

H-Killingworth (6-15) 8 12 15 12 — 47

Canton (22-2) 23 15 13 13 — 64

Three-point goals: Faualora (H), Charron (Ca), Eschenbrenner (Ca), Treacy (Ca), Brown (Ca)

