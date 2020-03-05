Canton’s Chelsea Mitchell earns All-New England honors in two events

BOSTON, February 29, 2020 – Canton’s Chelsea Mitchell earned All-New England honors in two events at Saturday’s New England championships at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center.

Mitchell finished second in the long jump behind Connecticut champion Tess Stapleton of Fairfield Ludlowe and was third in the 55 meters – the best-ever finishes for a Canton girl at the indoor track New England championships.

Mitchell engaged in another duel with Stapleton in the long jump. A week earlier, Stapleton hit a long jump (19 feet, 6 inches) on the final jump of the qualifying round to take the lead for good at the State Open championships.

Mitchell had the lead for most of the event. Despite fouling on her first attempt, she leaped 19-2 in qualifying to take the lead. On her fifth jump of the day, Mitchell extended her lead with a leap of 19-2½ feet.

But once again, Stapleton hit a big jump late in the competition. On her final leap of the day, she jumped 19-6 to take the lead. Mitchell had one last chance with her third and final jump of the finals.

“On her last jump she uncorked a beauty that apparently was just over the line (and a foul),” Canton coach Tim O’Donnell said. “Since it was last jump of the night, the officials obliged her curiosity to measure what it would have been – 19-10. She was so close to the win and a state record.”

In the 55 meters, Mitchell earned a spot in the final with her time of 7.32 seconds. In the final, two Massachusetts beat Mitchell, who finished third with a time of 7.24 seconds. Lauren Sablone of Austin Prep in Reading, Mass., won the New England title with a time of 7.14 seconds with Madison Marsh of Shepherd Hill Regional in Dudley, Mass., finishing just ahead of Mitchell in 7.23 seconds.

Mitchell was the top runner from Connecticut. Bloomfield’s Terry Miller was the second runner from the Nutmeg State to cross the line in fifth place with a time of 7.31 seconds.

Mitchell will be competing at the 22nd annual New Balance indoor national championships in New York on March 13-15. In the long jump, she will be competing in the championship division. In the 55 meters, she will be competing in the emerging elite division.

Canton teammate Peter Fuller is also scheduled to compete in the championship division of the high jump if his ailing knee feels better. Fuller competed at the New England tournament in the high jump but couldn’t clear the opening height of 6-foot-1.