Girls Basketball

Canton’s state tournament game with Coginchaug suspended

Canton’s Abby Charron plays tight defense on Coginchaug’s Amalia DeMartino in Monday night’s Class M tournament game in Canton. The game was suspended due to a power outage. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

CANTON, March 9 – The Canton High girls basketball team’s Class M quarterfinal game against Coginchaug Regional-Durham was suspended with 1:50 left in the first half when power was lost at the high school.

Power was cut at the high school and nearby homes and businesses to allow firefighters to battle a brush fire in the area of Thayer Avenue and Atwater Road.

The game will be resumed on Tuesday night beginning at 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Canton leads Coginchaug, 24-13. The Warriors (23-2) were tied with the visiting Blue Devils, 10-10 after one quarter. But Canton went on a 12-3 surge to grab a nine-point lead. Abby Charron scored on three contested layps, Lauren Eschenbrenner scored a layup and Grace Treacy nailed a deep three-point shot as part of the Canton surge.

Coginchaug is led by 6-foot-2 center Jessica Berens and 6-foot senior Molly Shields.

The winner faces No. 3 Holy Cross in the semifinals on Friday, March 13, in a neutral location. The Crusaders (23-3) eliminated No. 22 Stonington, 65-54.

Paul Amrose contributed to this report.

Fans leave the gym after power went out at Canton High on Monday night for the Class M tournament game between Canton and Coginchaug. The game will be resumed on Tuesday night. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

