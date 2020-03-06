Celmer helps No. 2 Canton top Whippets and advance to quarterfinals

CANTON, March 5 – Allison Celmer had a game-high 14 rebounds and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds as No. 2 Canton (23-2) beat Windham High in a second round Class M contest on Thursday night, 50-27.

The Warriors, who have won 22 straight games, got plenty of contributions from up and down their lineup. Abby Charron had 10 points, five assists and three steals while Gabbie Schinkel scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Jenna Cuniowski scored seven points and gathered in four rebounds while Grace Treacy had six points and five rebounds. Lauren Eschenbrenner had a pair of steals and two rebounds for the Warriors who led by 15 points after one quarter, 18-3.

The Warriors have tied the team record for most consecutive wins (22). The record was set in 1998 when Canton ran the table during the regular season and won their first two games of the NCCC Tournament before falling in the finals to E.O. Smith, 44-36.

Canton will host No. 10 Coginchaug-Durham in a Class M quarterfinal game on Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in Canton. Coginchaug has beaten No. 7 Ansonia and No. 23 Kaynor Tech.

Canton 50, Windham 27

At Canton

Windham (27) Nicole Peralta 4 0-2 10, Adalyse Gonzalez 2 2-2 8, Skyleen Busanet 1-0-3, Hailey Cruz 2 1-3 5, Alyssa Figueroa Prince 0 1-2 1, Ainsley Dupuis 0-0-0, Totals: 9 4-9 27

Canton (50) Abby Charron 4 2-3 10, Lauren Eschenbrenner 0-0-0, Allison Celmer 6 2-2 14, Grace Treacy 2-0-6, Gabbie Schinkel 3 2-2 8, Paige Brown 0 1-2 1, Jenna Cuniowski 3 1-3 7, Claudia Boehm 2-0-4, Sophia Mates 0-0-0, Camille Kashnig 0-0-0, Allison Bronson 0-0-0, Ashlyn Cebollero 0-0-0, Sophia Stamos 0-0-0, Ty Adams 0-0-0, Mara Lloyd 0-0-0. Totals 20 8-12 50

Windham (13-11) 18 9 9 14 — 50

Canton (23-2) 3 8 8 8 — 27

Three-point goals: Peralta (W) 2, Gonzalez (W) 2, Busanet (W), Treacy (Ca) 2