2020 Girls hockey state tournament pairings and results

The Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that begins Monday. CCC champion Simsbury (16-1-2) is the top seed.

The Suffield co-op, which includes players from Canton, is the fifth seed with a record of 12-3-1. The Avon co-op, which includes five players from Avon, is the sixth seed with a 13-6-1. Both teams had first round contests on Monday night.

New Canaan is the defending champion.

2020 Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association state tournament

Team, Seed Record Total Pts 1. Simsbury 16-1-2 101.7 2. Darien 13-2 98.3 3. Greenwich 12-3-3 77.9 4. New Canaan 12-4-2 72.3 5. Suffield co-op 12-3-1 71.4 6. Avon co-op 13-6-1 58.8 7. East Catholic co-op 10-8-2 55.5 8. Amity co-op 12-7-1 53.5 9. Guilford 14-5 52.3 10. West Haven/SGA 12-8 49.2 11. Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde 10-9-1 41.5 12. Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op 9-11 40.0

Power point formula: 10 points for a win, 5 points for a tie. Bonus points are opponent’s team points for each team you beat and half team points for each team you tie. Total points is team points plus bonus points divided by games played.

Conference tournament records not included in seeding record

First round

Monday, March 2

Game 1: (12) Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op at (5) Suffield co-op at Enfield Twin Rinks, 8:10 p.m.

Game 2: (6) Avon co-op 5, (11) Fairfield co-op 2

Game 3: (10) West Haven/SGA at (7) East Catholic co-op (ETB) at Newington Arena (Blue Rink), 5 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Game 4: (9) Guilford at (8) Amity co-op at Astorino Rink, Hamden, 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 7

Avon co-op at (3) Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 11:45 a.m.

Winner game 3 at (2) Darien at Darien Ice House, 5 p.m.

Winner game 1 at (4) New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6:40 p.m.

Winner game 4 at (1) Simsbury at ISCC, 7:20 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

At The Rinks at Shelton, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 12

At Bennett Rink, West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

CCC Tournament

Semifinals

Avon co-op 5, Suffield co-op 1

Simsbury 3, East Catholic co-op 0

Final

Simsbury 4, Avon co-op 2

SCC Tournament

First round

West Haven/SHA co-op 7, Hand co-op 0

Hamden co-op 3, Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op 1

Semifinals

Guilford 8, West Haven/SHA 3

Amity co-op 4, Hamden co-op 3

Final

Guilford 4, Amity co-op 2

FCIAC Tournament

Semifinals

New Canaan 5, Fairfield co-op 0

Darien 1, Greenwich 0

Final

Darien 4, New Canaan 2

Girls hockey state championship games

2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1

2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2

2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT

2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1

2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)

2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1

2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0

2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT

2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2

2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0

2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2

2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0

2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT

2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1