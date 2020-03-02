2020 Girls hockey state tournament pairings and results

The Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association announced the pairings for their 12-team state tournament that begins Monday. CCC champion Simsbury (16-1-2) is the top seed.
The Suffield co-op, which includes players from Canton, is the fifth seed with a record of 12-3-1. The Avon co-op, which includes five players from Avon, is the sixth seed with a 13-6-1. Both teams had first round contests on Monday night.
New Canaan is the defending champion.
2020 Connecticut Girls Hockey Coaches Association state tournament
|Team, Seed
|Record
|Total Pts
|1. Simsbury
|16-1-2
|101.7
|2. Darien
|13-2
|98.3
|3. Greenwich
|12-3-3
|77.9
|4. New Canaan
|12-4-2
|72.3
|5. Suffield co-op
|12-3-1
|71.4
|6. Avon co-op
|13-6-1
|58.8
|7. East Catholic co-op
|10-8-2
|55.5
|8. Amity co-op
|12-7-1
|53.5
|9. Guilford
|14-5
|52.3
|10. West Haven/SGA
|12-8
|49.2
|11. Fairfield Ludlowe/Warde
|10-9-1
|41.5
|12. Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op
|9-11
|40.0
Power point formula: 10 points for a win, 5 points for a tie. Bonus points are opponent’s team points for each team you beat and half team points for each team you tie. Total points is team points plus bonus points divided by games played.
Conference tournament records not included in seeding record
First round
Monday, March 2
Game 1: (12) Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op at (5) Suffield co-op at Enfield Twin Rinks, 8:10 p.m.
Game 2: (6) Avon co-op 5, (11) Fairfield co-op 2
Game 3: (10) West Haven/SGA at (7) East Catholic co-op (ETB) at Newington Arena (Blue Rink), 5 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Game 4: (9) Guilford at (8) Amity co-op at Astorino Rink, Hamden, 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 7
Avon co-op at (3) Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 11:45 a.m.
Winner game 3 at (2) Darien at Darien Ice House, 5 p.m.
Winner game 1 at (4) New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6:40 p.m.
Winner game 4 at (1) Simsbury at ISCC, 7:20 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
At The Rinks at Shelton, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, March 12
At Bennett Rink, West Haven, 6:30 p.m.
CCC Tournament
Semifinals
Avon co-op 5, Suffield co-op 1
Simsbury 3, East Catholic co-op 0
Final
Simsbury 4, Avon co-op 2
SCC Tournament
First round
West Haven/SHA co-op 7, Hand co-op 0
Hamden co-op 3, Notre Dame-Fairfield co-op 1
Semifinals
Guilford 8, West Haven/SHA 3
Amity co-op 4, Hamden co-op 3
Final
Guilford 4, Amity co-op 2
FCIAC Tournament
Semifinals
New Canaan 5, Fairfield co-op 0
Darien 1, Greenwich 0
Final
Darien 4, New Canaan 2
Girls hockey state championship games
2019: New Canaan 3, Darien 1
2018: Darien 5, Suffield co-op 2
2017: Darien 4, Hamden 3, OT
2016: Darien 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 1
2015: Simsbury 2, East Catholic/Glastonbury/South Windsor 2, 2 OT (co-champions)
2014: Simsbury 3, Guilford 1
2013: New Canaan 2, Hall/Conard 0
2012: Hall/Conard 3, New Canaan 2, OT
2011: New Canaan 7, Ridgefield 2
2010: New Canaan 1, Darien 0
2009: Darien 3, New Canaan 2
2008: New Canaan 3, Greenwich 0
2007: New Canaan 2, Guilford 1, OT
2006: New Canaan 4, Ridgefield 1