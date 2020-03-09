Hall scores 33 as Avon opens Division III tournament with win over Bethel

AVON, March 9 – Jack Hall scored a game-high 33 points to lead the Avon High boys basketball team to a 71-60 win over visiting Bethel in a CIAC Division III contest on Monday night. Will Soucier added 13 points for the No. 12 Falcons, who improve to 13-9 on the season.

Avon had a 18-point lead at halftime and snapped a two-game losing streak with the victory. Dylan Breeland had 17 points for No. 22 Bethel (9-13).

The Falcons hit the road for Wednesday night’s second round contest when they travel to Litchfield to face No. 5 Wamogo-Litchfield (19-4) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Avon 71, Bethel 60

At Avon

Bethel (60) Luke Lacey 3 8 15, Dylan Breeland 5 5 17, Lorenzo Almonte 6 2 15, Nate Correard 3 0 7, Nico Maiurro 2 0 6. Totals 19 15 60

Avon (71) Thomas Howard 2 1 5, Jack Hall 13 4 33, Will Soucier 4 5 13, Tyler Favre 3 1 7, Tyler Brokenshire 2 2 6, Daniel O’Brien 0 1 1, Isaac Aguilar 0 5 5, Henry McGarrah 0 1 1. Totals 24 20 71

Bethel (9-13) 9 11 16 24 — 60

Avon (13-10) 20 18 21 12 — 71

Three-point goals: Hall (A) 3, Lacey (B), Breeland (B) 2, Almonte (B)