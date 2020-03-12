Indoor national championship meet in NYC canceled

NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 — The 2020 New Balance Indoor national track and field championships set for this weekend in New York City have been canceled by the host National Scholastic Athletic Foundation.

“Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and out of concern for the safety of all athletes, coaches and families, we’ve decided it’s in the best interest of all parties to cancel the meet,” Meet Director Jim Spier said. “It’s the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make.”

Avon’s Jack Martin (mile) and Canton’s Chelsea Mitchell (long jump, 55 meters) had qualified and were scheduled to compete in the event.