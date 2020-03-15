Lamont closes all public schools through end of the month

HARTFORD, March 15, 2020 — As the COVID-19 situation continues, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont used his emergency powers to close all public schools in Connecticut until March 31 and will make a decision on whether to close all restaurants and bars on Monday.

Lamont said he’s having a conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Monday about whether they should close bars and restaurants.

Canton and Avon announced earlier this week that schools would be closed from March 16 through March 29.

The total number of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut was 26 on Sunday night. Read more from our friends at CT News Junkie.

On Sunday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered that bars and restaurants in the Bay State “shall not permit on-premise consumption.” Take-out and delivery orders will be allowed. He also closed schools across Massachusetts through April 6. More details.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Sunday issued guidance that recommends large events of more than 50 people throughout the United States be cancelled or postponed for the next eight weeks. This includes conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings and other type of large gatherings. More details.

