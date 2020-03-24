Lamont tells NYC radio station that schools unlikely to reopen until fall

There may not be any competition this spring in high school athletics.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont told New York radio station WCBS-AM (880) on Tuesday morning that Connecticut schools are unlikely to reopen until the fall due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont spokesman Max Reiss later confirmed that is likely to be the plan. This comes one day after Lamont order schools in Connecticut to remain closed through at least April 20.

“You worry that if people get back too quickly, that there (will) be a second iteration of this virus,” Lamont said in the interview with WCBS. Read more from our friends at CTNewsJunkie.com.

Last week, the CIAC indefinitely suspended all spring sports activities in the state. The CIAC said they would continue to coordinate with state leaders and officials from the state Department of Health on the latest news regarding the pandemic.

