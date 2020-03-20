Lamont to sign order requiring more workers to remain home

HARTFORD, March 20, 2020 – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to sign an executive order on Friday that would mandate that most workers remain home to help fight the spread of the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus.

People that work at grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and other essential businesses like utilities and manufacturers will be allowed to work. The order will also allow package stores, auto repair facilities, hardware stores and restaurants that provide takeout orders to remain open.

It is reportedly similar to an order issued earlier in the day by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Lamont said there could be fines for non-essential retailers who remain open. Read more from our friends at CT News Junkie.com.

Governor’s press release

State of emergency in Avon and Canton: The town of Avon and Canton both declared a state of emergency on Thursday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This step enables us to purchase supplies and services needed to serve our citizens in the days to come,” Canton First Selectman Robert Bissel said. “The declaration will assist the town in receiving FEMA reimbursement and give the town flexibility to respond as necessary to meet the demands of the current situation.”

Local Restaurants Still Open: The town of Avon has compiled a list of area restaurants that will provide curbside pickup of food made in their restaurants.

Lunches in Avon for students: Avon Public Schools will begin to provide meals to children enrolled in town schools on Monday, March 23. Students can pick up meals outside Pine Grove School near the exterior cafeteria door on Monday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Meals will include two bag breakfasts and two bag lunches for each student.

