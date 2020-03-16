UConn joins Central Connecticut State, Hartford on the sideline this spring

STORRS, Conn., March 16, 2020 -In the wake of the public health crisis that has ensued from the development of the COVID-19 coronavirus, UConn athletics has made the decision to cancel all athletics competitions for the remainder of the spring season.

Last week, UConn announced that it had suspended all spring sports competitions indefinitely and today’s move to cancel competitions was done in conjunction with guidance from public health experts and UConn leadership.

On Thursday, March 12, the American Athletic Conference announced that all of their spring sports championships would be cancelled.

Central Connecticut State is a member of the Northeast Conference, which canceled all spring sports on March 12. The University of Hartford is a member of the America East Conference, which canceled all spring sports on March 13.