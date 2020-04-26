Archambault talks about coaching basketball in Canton

Host Chris Saunders of the CT Sports Talent show interviews Canton High boys basketball coach Craig Archambault for his online interview show.

Archambault completed his eighth season with the Warriors this winter. Canton went 21-2, won the NCCC Tournament for the first time and earned the No. 1 seed in the CIAC Division IV tournament before the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Under Archambault, Canton has won two NCCC championships in 2017 and 2018. He is just the third coach in team history with more than 100 career wins. With a record of 128-48, he tied for second-most career wins with the coach he replaced — Eric Deegan (128). Bill Mudano owns the program record with 173 wins in 15 years (1974-88).

Archambault grew up in West Hartford and played at Conard High under head coach John Benyei. Archambault went to Drew University in New Jersey and played four years of collegiate basketball. After graduating college, he worked as a stock trader in New York for a short time before coming back to basketball.

He was an assistant coach at Conard and Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for a season before getting hired in Canton in December 2012.

Watch the interview.