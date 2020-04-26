nadia ali xxx Sexy Teen in a Hot Dildo Play Time www rexporn com fantasy hd fuck pakistani poom girls xxxsax com
Boys Basketball

Archambault talks about coaching basketball in Canton

Canton High coach Craig Archambault receives a signed ball from the team for his 100th career win in the 2018-19 season. (Photo courtesy Paul Amrose)

Host Chris Saunders of the CT Sports Talent show interviews Canton High boys basketball coach Craig Archambault for his online interview show.

Archambault completed his eighth season with the Warriors this winter. Canton went 21-2, won the NCCC Tournament for the first time and earned the No. 1 seed in the CIAC Division IV tournament before the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Under Archambault, Canton has won two NCCC championships in 2017 and 2018. He is just the third coach in team history with more than 100 career wins. With a record of 128-48, he tied for second-most career wins with the coach he replaced — Eric Deegan (128). Bill Mudano owns the program record with 173 wins in 15 years (1974-88).

Head coach Craig Archambault makes a point during a game. Archambault is the third coach in team history to win 100 games.

Archambault grew up in West Hartford and played at Conard  High under head coach John Benyei. Archambault went to Drew University in New Jersey and played four years of collegiate basketball. After graduating college, he worked as a stock trader in New York for a short time before coming back to basketball.

He was an assistant coach at Conard and Western New England University in Springfield, Mass., for a season before getting hired in Canton in December 2012.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

