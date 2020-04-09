Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K Road Race postponed to July

CANTON, April 7, 2020 – The fifth annual Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K road race has been postponed until Saturday, July 25, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public event rules put in place by the state of Connecticut.

The 6.2-mile race was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 3. Hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation (HMF), the race begins at the Lake Garda School in Burlington and joins the Farmington Valley River trail in Farmington, races along the Farmington River into Burlington and concludes in Collinsville after running over the old railroad bridge over the Farmington River.

Registered participants unable to attend the new date may choose to get a deferral credit for a future HMF race. All registered participants will be contained by the race organizers by email.

Another iconic Connecticut road race canceled their 2020 event. The Litchfield Hills Road Race won’t be run this year. The 7.1 mile race was set to be run on Sunday, June 14. They will run again in 2021.