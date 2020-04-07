nadia ali xxx Sexy Teen in a Hot Dildo Play Time www rexporn com fantasy hd fuck pakistani poom girls xxxsax com
Charron, Mitchell and Jack Rose earn All-State honors for Canton

Canton’s Matt Rose, left, Chelsea Mitchell, center, and Abby Charron earned All-State honors for their play this winter.

CANTON – For two Canton High athletes, earning All-State honors is nothing new. Seniors Abby Charron and Chelsea Mitchell earned All-State honors for their play on the field this winter. It’s the fifth time that Mitchell has been named All-State and seventh time for Charron.

Senior Matt Rose earned All-State honors as he helped the Canton High boys basketball team earn the top seed in a CIAC state tournament for the first time in school history. Other athletes were recognized with All-Conference honors.

Charron became the third Canton High basketball player to earn All-State honors for the third time. She averaged 13.7 points and had a team-leading 20 three-point shots as the Warriors, who captured the North Central Connecticut Conference championship for the third consecutive year. Canton also won the last two NCCC Tournament titles.

Charron had a career-high 30 points in a win over East Windsor in January. The Warriors season was cut short in the Class M quarterfinals when a brush fire caused a power outage that suspended their tournament game with Coginchaug. The tournament was cancelled the following day by the CIAC due to the COVID-19 coranavirus pandemic. She did scored 1,000 points in her scholastic career, ending with 1,223 points.

Charron has earned All-State three times in girls lacrosse and earned first team All-State honors in field hockey for the first time this past fall. Charron has signed a letter of intent to play girls lacrosse at UConn beginning in the spring of 2021.
The two players that earned also All-State honors three times in girls basketball for the Warriors were Sarah Benedetti (2009-11) and Natasha Pronga (1997-99).

Mitchell earned All-State honors in indoor track for the second time by winning the Class S championship in the long jump, 55 meters and 300 meters, helping the Warriors finish fourth. She added a State Open title in the 55 meters along with a fourth-place finish in the 300 meters and a second place in the long jump.

She earned All-New England honors by finishing second in the long jump and third in the 55 meters.

Mitchell was also named to GameTimeCT’s All-State team, an impressive achievement since it is one team of less than 20 athletes.

Mitchell, who will be attending William and Mary in Virginia, also earned All-State honors in indoor track a year ago after winning the long jump at the Class S meet and the State Open.

In outdoor track, Mitchell has earned All-State honors three times. She has won the Class S title in the 100 meters the last three seasons. She swept the 200 meters in Class S as a freshman and sophomore. Last year, she also won the long jump in Class S before winning the 100 meters at the State Open and the New England championships.

Rose, a 6-foot-4 forward, gave the Warriors a strong inside presence this year. He averaged 16.3 points a game to help Canton (21-2) win the NCCC Tournament title for the first time and gain the No. 1 seed in the CIAC’s Division IV tournament with an 18-2 regular season mark. It’s the first time that Canton earned the top seed in a CIAC boys basketball tournament.

He scored in double figures in 20 of Canton’s 23 games including a career-high 32 points against Ellington in mid-January and 31 points against Hartford Classical in early January.

He is the first Canton boys basketball player to make All-State since Luke Brown in 2018.

Boys basketball
Coach: Craig Archambault
Record: 21-2, 12-2 NCCC (tied 2nd)
NCCC Tournament: Beat Granby, 56-49 to win NCCC Tournament
CIAC Tournament: Tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Canton earned the No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. The Warriors were seeded No. 1 in the CIAC Division IV tournament with an 18-2 record.
All-NCCC: Josh Burke, Matt Rose
All-State (CHSCA): Matt Rose

Girls basketball
Coach: Brian Medeiros
Record: 23-2, 14-0 NCCC (league champion)
NCCC Tournament: Beat Suffield, 46-32 to win tournament
CIAC Tournament: Went 2-0 to advance to Class M quarterfinals before tournament was cancelled to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic
All-NCCC: Allison Celmer, Abby Charron, Lauren Eschenbrenner, Grace Treacy
All-State (CHSCA): Abby Charron

Boys ice hockey
Coach: David Harackiewicz
Record: 17-5, 8-2 CCC South (2nd)
CCC South Tournament: Lost in semifinals to Hall/Southington, 3-1
CIAC Tournament: Lost in Division III first round to Housatonic co-op, 4-0
Hobey Baker Award: Chris Brandon (Canton)
All-CCC South: Sam Hedlund, Andrew Fogarty, Chris Brandon (Canton), Justin Stergos
All-State (CHSCA): Justin Stergos
Note: Co-op team comprised of players from Newington (host), Canton, Cromwell, Berlin and Manchester. This was the first season for Canton playing co-op ice hockey. Canton’s Chris Brandon made second team All-State as a defenseman.

Girls ice hockey
Coach: Joe Gozzi
Record: 13-5-2, 7-2-1 CCC (2nd)
CCC Tournament: Lost in semifinals to Avon/Southington co-op, 5-1
State Tournament: Lost in CT High School Girls Hockey Association quarterfinals to New Canaan, 5-1
All-State: none
Note: Co-op team comprised of players from Suffield (host), Canton, Ellington, Enfield, Granby, Windsor and Northwestern Regional. This was Canton’s second year with the co-op program.

Boys indoor track
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record: No dual meet record
NCCC championships: 3rd place
CIAC championships: 18th Class S
All-NCCC: Peter Fuller

Girls indoor track
Coach: Tim O’Donnell
Record: No dual meet record
NCCC championships: Won meet, league champions
CIAC championships: 4th Class S, tied 3rdState Open
All-NCCC: Megan Ausere, Sadie Barker, Julia Caputo, Novalee Dean, Chelsea Mitchell, Hannah Sevigny, Maya Sutton-Hall
All-State (CHSCA): Chelsea Mitchell
All-State (GameTimeCT): Chelsea Mitchell
All-New England: Chelsea Mitchell

Wrestling
Coach: Josh Bristol
Record: 15-11, 6-1 NCCC (2nd)
NCCC championships: 2nd
CIAC championships: 9th in Class S, t58th at State Open
All-NCCC: Chris Dinneen, Jack Freedenberg, Austin Kilduff

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

