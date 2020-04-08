Charron selected to play in JCC Schoolgirl Classic in Bridgeport

CANTON – Canton High senior Abby Charron was selected to play in the 59th annual JCC Schoolboy/Schoolgirl All-Star Classic basketball game at the Cardinal Shehan Center in Bridgeport.

Charron, a three-time All-State selection, was chosen to play with 23 other top girls in Connecticut.

Twelve of the top boys players in the state are selected to play for Connecticut against a team from New Jersey. The two games in the tournament were scheduled to be played on April 19 but they have been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers are trying to secure a possible playing date in June.

Charron is the first Canton player to make an appearance in the long-running All-Star game since Emily Briggs played in 2017. Avon High’s Abby Laszewski scored 16 points for the Connecticut East team in the 2016 Schoolgirl Classic contest. Avon’s Lindsay Horbatuck scored 15 points in the 2009 All-Star game.

Former game participants Rita Williams, Maria Conlon, Jen Rizzotti and Heather Buck from UConn played in the game along with West Virginia star Bria Holmes, who is now with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun.

Other girls invited with Charron to play in the 2020 East vs. West All-Star game include: Olivia Bonee, Hall; Sophie Dubreuil, East Lyme; Ariana Gerig, Staples; Janessa Gonzalez, St. Paul; Nicole Gwynn, Wethersfield; Erin Harris, Notre Dame; Janelle Johnson, St. Luke; Megan Landsiedel, Stamford; Marisa Lee, RHAM; Lyzi Litwinko, Berlin; Jillian Martin, Amity; Brianna Meekins, Kolbe Cathedral; Maranda Nyborg, Bethel; Rebecca Oberman-Levine, Hamden; Cami Pasqualoni, East Catholic; Makayla Poirier-Vaughters, NFA; Alexia Rose, Bloomfield; Vanessa Stolstajner, Cromwell; Nadia Tarhini, East Lyme; Jade Udoh, St. Paul; and Sarah Wohlgemuth, Hand.

The coaches are Tim Treadwell from Hand and Maria Conlon from Notre Dame-Fairfield.

The boys invited to play for Connecticut include: Jackson Benigni, Hamden Hall; Charles Clemons, St. Luke’s; Justin Davis, Crosby; Max Edwards, Our Savior Lutheran; Rahsen Fisher, Trinity Catholic; Matt Knowling, East Catholic; Zach Laput, Notre Dame-West Haven; Corey McKeithan, Windsor; Ryan O’Connell, Waterford; Guy Ragland, Jr., Northwest Catholic; Amir Spears, Windsor; Kazell Stewart, Prince Tech; and Jake Thaw, Staples.

The coaches are Ken Smith from Windsor and Dannie Powell from Bunnell in Stratford.