Pro baseball

Like the rest of us, the Yard Goats wait for opening day

The sun sets over Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. 

HARTFORD, April 13, 2020 – Like the rest of us, the Hartford Yard Goats wait. The contagious COVID-19 coronavirus remains a threat to us all. “Right now, we are like everybody else in the country, waiting for more information,” Yard Goats General Manager Mike Abramson told CTNewsJunkie.com.

The Yard Goats’ fourth season at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in downtown Hartford was scheduled to begin April 9. Details about what the 2020 baseball season eventually will look like are being discussed. There are whispers about extending the season into the fall, but no one knows yet what will happen.

