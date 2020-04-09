Schools to remain closed in Connecticut through at least May 20

HARTFORD, April 9, 2020 – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona announced on Thursday that all public schools remain canceled through at least May 20 to the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont cancelled all public school classes across the state on March 16. He originally closed the schools for two weeks through March 31 and then extended the closure through April 20.

“Out of the best interests of the health and safety of students, teachers, and staff, we feel this is the best approach at this time,” Lamont said. “We’ll continue consulting with our public health experts and education officials in the coming weeks as the situation continues to change. I want everyone to know that this is done out of an abundance of caution, and our education officials will continue to speak with school districts to help amplify their learn-from-home initiatives during this difficult time.”

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) canceled the remaining winter sport tournaments on March 17. Boys basketball, girls basketball, swimming and ice hockey had not completed their tournaments.

The CIAC has not decided the status of athletics this spring or their spring sport tournaments. They were suspended indefinitely on March 18.

The CIAC said in a statement that their administrative staff will continue to have detailed conversations with superintendents, principals, athletic directors, member leagues, medical professionals, and coaches over the next week and half.

The CIAC Board of Control will meet on April 23 to review feedback from each group and discuss safe and realistic spring sport experiences.

Athletic teams cannot practice until schools are back in session. So, even if schools were to resume on May 20, some time would be needed for athletes to train and practice so they could safely compete against each other.

The regular season was scheduled to begin April 4 and conclude around Memorial Day with the state tournaments to be completed by the second weekend in June. Earlier this month, CIAC officials said that there could be play in July but no decisions have been made.

Earlier this week, the American Legion canceled their World Series in Shelby, N.C. and their eight regional tournaments. But leaders of Connecticut American Legion baseball are holding out hope that they can still play baseball this summer and perhaps hold a state championship tournament.