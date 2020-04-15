Sixteen players recognized as Scholar Athletes by local football chapter

The Doc Boisoneau Northern Connecticut chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame recently announced their 2020 Scholar Athlete award winners.

Sixteen football players will be recognized for their excellence in academics, character/community service, leadership and their skill on the football field.

Five Farmington Valley players will be honored as Scholar Athletes – Lewis Mills’ Cade Cormier, Farmington’s Jacob Conrad and Michael Gregory and Granby/Canton’s Daniel Liton and Jackson Rome.

The annual banquet is scheduled for Sunday, May 17. It was scheduled to be held at the Aqua Turf in Southington but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast on ZOOM. The chapter was established in 1962.

Go to the chapter’s Twitter feed for the latest information.

2020 Doc Boisoneau Northern Connecticut chapter Scholar Athletes

Zach Cohen, Conard

Jacob Conrad, Farmington

Cade Cormier, Lewis Mills

Connor Garrahy, Kent School

Michael Gregory, Farmington

Jack Hanau, Salisbury

Dylan Keith, Gilbert/Northwestern

Matthew Keller, Hall

Daniel Liton, Granby/Canton

Pierce Newman, Hall

Cade Raymond, Stafford/Somers

Wyatt Raymond, Enfield

Thomas Rhoades, Rockville

Jackson Rome, Granby/Canton

Noel Ruelas, Hall

Peter Simplicio, Conard

Cormier ran for 319 yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries last fall for Lewis Mills (5-5). He caught six passes for 54 yards.

Rome was a three-year starter at quarterback for the Bears (8-3). In his career, Rome completed 155 passes for a career-high 1,180 yards and 18 touchdown passes. As a senior, Rome really had an impact running the ball with a career-high 1,180 yards and 18 touchdowns. He threw for 62 passes for a career-high 839 yards and five TDs. He helped Granby/Canton earn a spot in the Class M playoffs.

Linton was a starter on both sides of the ball, playing on the offensive line and defensive line. He helped the Granby/Canton offense rush for 2,715 yards and 36 TDs. Defensively, he had 41 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks as a senior.

Farmington QB Jacob Conard set several school records last fall with 166 completions for 2,189 yards and 24 touchdowns — all new FHS milestones. He threw 38 TD passes in his career with 313 completions. And he was a kicker, converting on 41-of-53 PAT in his career, including 29 of 32 as a senior.

Farmington receiver Michael Gregory caught a career-high 55 passes for 764 yards and a school-record 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he intercepted 11 passes in his career, including seven as a senior when the Indians went 5-5.

In 2017, the chapter was renamed in honor of Gil Boisoneau of Manchester, who has spent more than 50 years involved in football as a player, coach, official and supporter of the sport. A long-time dentist, he is better known as Doc Boisoneau.

Boisoneau has been involved with the local chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame for decades. He is a former officer (president, vice president) of the group and has helped organize the yearly luncheon and other activities. He was inducted into the chapter’s Hall of Fame in 1998.

Boisoneau played football at Manchester High, earning All-League honors as a running back in 1957. He coached for more than 40 years at East Catholic in Manchester and Glastonbury High along with time in the Manchester, Bolton and RHAM youth leagues. He is a past president of the Manchester Midget Football League. He was inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Material from the Journal Inquirer in Manchester and Patch Media was used to help compile this story.