Town closes synthetic track and field complex in Avon

AVON, April 7 – The town of Avon announced today that they have closed the new synthetic track and field complex until further notice.

On March 23, the town closed all playground facilities, tennis courts and basketball courts due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The track was open but there have been groups of young athletes playing on the field over the past few days, which prompted the town to close the field.

“The decision to close these popular facilities was very difficult to make, however the measures are necessary to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Town Manager Brandon Robertson and school Superintendent Dr. Bridget Heston Carnemolla said in a joint letter. “We encourage all residents to comply with (Connecticut) Governor (Ned) Lamont’s directive to Stay Safe, Stay Home.”

All non-essential workers are directed to work from home, and social and recreational gatherings of more than five are prohibited, according to an executive order signed by Gov. Lamont. It is effect through April 22.

The state Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that there are 12 cases of confirmed COVID-19 virus in Avon and five in Canton. There are 33 cases in Farmington with one death. There are 15 cases of the virus in Simsbury. There are no reported COVID-19 deaths in Avon, Canton or Simsbury at this time, according to the Department of Public Health.

The town urged residents utilizing recreational facilities in town to follow social distancing guidelines.

If you are not feeling well, stay at home!

If you arrive at a recreation facility and crowds are forming, choose a different park or trail, or return another day or time.

Observe the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people, whether you are walking, biking, or hiking. Practice it and know what it looks like.

Warn others of your presence as you pass to allow proper distance. Step off trails and paths to allow others to pass. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

Follow the CDC’s guidance regarding personal hygiene before, during, and after your visit to the recreation facility. Wash your hands, carry hand sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid commonly touched surfaces.

Follow the CDC’s guidance regarding the use of cloth face coverings in public settings.

Bring your own water. Public drinking fountains should not be used.

Carry out what you carry in. Leave no trash, including personal protective equipment such as gloves or masks.