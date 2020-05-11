American Legion baseball season in Connecticut cancelled

BRISTOL, May 11, 2020 — The American Legion baseball season in Connecticut has been suspended due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

With the National American Legion shutting down all sponsorship of Legion baseball this summer, the Department of Connecticut has also cancelled all sponsorship of Legion baseball.

“As a result there is no insurance for our teams at this time and without insurance we cannot play or conduct any baseball activities,” said Dave Greenleaf, chairman of the Connecticut State American Legion Baseball Committee. “The committee continues to look for ways to play baseball independently of the American Legion but without insurance and the financial support of the American Legion we know this will be a very difficult challenge for us.”

The committee is still hoping to organize some sort of summer baseball – outside of the American Legion umbrella. “Without insurance and the financial support of the American Legion we know this will be a very difficult challenge for us.,” Greenleaf said. “We will make a decision no later than June 1 as to whether or not we can have a viable season outside of the American Legion.”

Massachusetts also cancelled their American Legion baseball seasons on Monday.

Connecticut has hosted an American Legion state tournament since 1928.