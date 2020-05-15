Former Canton All-American hired to coach girls high school team in Florida

Canton High graduate David Vaudreuil is back behind the bench again. Vaudreuil, 53, was named as the varsity girls soccer coach at Saint Stephen’s Espicopal School in Bradenton, Florida earlier this month.

Vaudreuil’s most recent coaching job was head coach of the Tulsa Roughnecks in the United Soccer League. He spent about 18 months as the head coach of the Roughnecks, who play in Division II which is similar to the Triple A level in minor league baseball.

In 2017, he led Tulsa to their first-ever playoff berth and a team-record 14 victories but he was fired midway through the 2018 season after a slow start by the team. He also spent a season and a half as the head coach of the Atlanta Silverbacks in the USL First Division in 2004-05.

While coaching the Falcons’ girls will be his first time coaching at the high school level, he has run a number of club teams in Connecticut and California.

He has been an assistant coach with the MLS’ New England Revolution and was general manager and head coach of the AC Milan USA Academy program in Los Angeles.

Vaudreiul lives in Florida with his son Marc-Antoine, a freshman at nearby Lakewood Ranch High.

“My goal is to be a leader. The important thing is Saint Stephen’s has a culture as a school. The most important thing is for me to completely immerse myself in the culture and understand academically and athletically and be part of the school’s community,” Vaudreuil told the Herald Tribune in Bradenton. “Once I can to be part of that, that’s what we build off of. They already have a tradition of excellence.

Vaudreuil, a former defender and midfielder who played 131 games in Major League Soccer and was on two squads that won MLS championships with D.C. United in 1996 and 1997. He also played with the Miami Fusion, Colorado Rapids and Chicago Fire in MLS.

At Canton, he earned All-American and All-State honors in his senior season (1983). Vaudreuil scored 28 goals in 1983, a single-season school record at that time that was later broken by Karl Schilling (33) in 2003. Vaudreuil finished his scholastic career with 47 goals, fourth best in school history. He helped the Warriors win a Class S state championship in 1981.

Vaudreuil played his collegiate soccer at Princeton University.

Vaudreuil was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame in 2007 and Canton High’s Wall of Fame in 2006.