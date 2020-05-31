Myron Eisenhaure, first football coach at Avon, dies at the age of 90

AVON, May 31, 2020 – Myron G. Eisenhaure, the first coach of the Avon High varsity football team, died on Wednesday, May 27 in his sleep in North Carolina.

Eisenhaure, 90, was a long-time principal in Avon. He was the first principal of Avon Middle School when the building opened in 1970 and was also principal at the Towpath and Huckleberry Hill elementary schools.

Eisenhaure was a fifth grade teacher at Towpath Elementary School in the fall of 1960 when Avon High fielded their first varsity football team.

Avon High opened in September 1958. Prior to that, Avon had been sending their high school students to Canton. In the 1958-59 school year, juniors and seniors from Avon were still going to Canton High. In 1959-60, it was just the seniors from Avon going to Canton.

Avon’s boys basketball made its varsity debut in December 1959 in a game against Canton with Avon’s baseball and boys golf teams making their debuts in the spring of 1960.

Eisenhaure coached Avon for three seasons, winning nine of 19 games (9-10) and leading the Falcons to their first winning season (4-3) in 1962.

Avon won their first two varsity games with a 14-6 win over Bethel on October 1, 1960, as Ray Jacques ran for a pair of touchdowns, including a 51-yard run. The Falcons followed that up with a 16-0 win over Canton the following week. The Falcons finished 3-3 that first season and went 2-5 in 1961.

In 1962, the Falcons won three of their first four games with a 32-0 win over Housatonic Regional, a 26-8 triumph over Bethel and a 20-0 shutout victory over Griswold. Quarterback Jeff Burrows ran for a three TDs in the win over Housatonic and two TDs each in the victories over Bethel and Griswold.

Avon’s final win over the season was their first-ever win over Farmington with a 12-8 victory on Burrows’ 63-yard touchdown run with six minutes left in the game.

In 1963, Eisenhaure was named principal at Huckleberry Hill Elementary School and he stepped down from the football job, which went to Thomas Kopp, the former UConn quarterback and an assistant coach on the 1962 Falcon staff.

Eisenhaure graduated from North Reading (Mass.) High School and attended Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., for one year. He was a star football and baseball player at both schools. He joined the Marines and was asked to teach new recruits to complete their GEDs, better known as high school equivalency certificate.

He received Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Fitchburg (Mass.) State and got a Masters’ Degree in Education from UConn, graduating in 1957.

Eisenhaure and his wife, Emily, who was a long-time home economics teacher in Simsbury, had five children and were married for 57 years. He had 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Emily passed away in 2014.

A private family service will be held late summer. You can leave an online condolence at the end of the obituary.

