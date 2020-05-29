Tennis courts open, track facility in Avon opens on Saturday

AVON, May 29 — Certain town and Board of Education recreational facilities in Avon are beginning to be reopened to Avon residents.

The synthetic turf field and track facility at Avon High will reopen for public use on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. It was closed on April 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines at the gates and groups are limited to five people or less. Pickup games are not permitted.

All tennis courts in town are now open after being closed since March 23. Residents are asked to follow the guidelines posted at the gate.

“While we are pleased to reopen some of our facilities for public use, we must continue to stress the importance of taking appropriate social distancing measures,” Avon Town Manager Brandon Robertson said.

The town anticipates that the Sycamore Hills pool will open on Saturday, June 20, in accordance with Phase II of Gov. Ned Lamont’s reopening Connecticut plan. But this is subject to change. Further information on pool memberships and protective measures at the pool will be provided by the town’s Recreation and Park Department in the coming weeks.

All playground and basketball courts remain closed at this time to promote social distancing and discourage gatherings.

Residents are urged to continue to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.

If you are not feeling well, stay at home.

If you arrive at a recreation facility and crowds are forming, choose a different facility or trail, or return another day or time.

Observe the CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people, whether you are walking, biking, or hiking. Practice it and know what it looks like.

Warn others of your presence as you pass to allow proper distance. Step off trails and paths to allow others to pass. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.

Follow the CDC’s guidance regarding personal hygiene before, during, and after your visit to the recreation facility. Wash your hands, carry hand sanitizer, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoid commonly touched surfaces.

Follow the CDC’s guidance regarding the use of cloth face coverings in public settings.

Bring your own water. Public drinking fountains should not be used.

Carry out what you carry in. Leave no trash, including personal protective equipment such as gloves or masks.