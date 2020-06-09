Another three top 25 players commit to Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, June 8, 2020 – Another three top 25 players have committed to playing in the spectator-free Travelers Championship later this month at the TPC-River Highlands.

No. 14 Justin Rose, No. 16 Tony Finau and No. 24 Paul Casey will be in Cromwell on June 25-28 for the tournament that will be played without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be broadcast on Golf Network and CBS television.

The PGA Tour returns this week after several months of no competition due to the pandemic. This week, the first post-pandemic tournament begins Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas with the Charles Schwab Challenge. Next week, the RBC Heritage will be played in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Casey had finished in the top five here in Cromwell for the past three years. He lost in a playoff at the Travelers to Bubba Watson in 2015.

The Travelers Championship now has eight of the top 16 players in the world scheduled to play. “Our field continues to grow, and it is going to be an exciting event to watch from home with a number of the world’s best competing at TPC River Highlands,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube.

Rose, Finau and Casey join a number of highly-ranked players who have committed to play in this year’s Travelers Championship, including No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 3 Brooks Koepka, No. 4 Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay, who are tied for No. 7.

Rose is a 10-time winner on the PGA Tour, highlighted by his major championship victory at the 2013 U.S. Open. Rose burst onto the scene at the first major in which he ever played when he tied for fourth as a 17-year-old amateur at the 1998 Open Championship. He also was the gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. A former No. 1 ranked player, Rose will be making his ninth appearance at the Travelers Championship.

In nine PGA Tour starts this season, Finau has three top 10 finishes, including second place at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. He has played well in recent major championships: Over his last eight majors, he has finished in the top 10 five times. Finau also participated in the 2018 Ryder Cup and 2019 Presidents Cu. This will be his fifth time playing in the Travelers Championship.

Casey has won three times on the PGA Tour and 14 times on the European Tour. Casey’s record at TPC River Highlands has been consistently strong: He lost in a playoff to Watson in 2015, tied for 17th in 2016, then was tied for fifth in 2017 and 2019 while tying for second in 2018. He has represented Europe four times in the Ryder Cup, most recently in 2018.