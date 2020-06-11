Five linebackers from Simsbury’s 2019 squad to play in college

SIMSBURY — Five senior linebackers with the Simsbury High football team will be playing college football this fall.

Tommy Guilfoyle, Mohammed Harronn, Colin Crowe, Mike Schulitz and De’Aundre Williams were all linebackers for the Trojans last fall. Guilfoyle will be going to the University of New Haven while Crowe and Harron will be going to Plymouth State. Schulitz will be going to the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, while Williams will be playing at Franklin Pierce College in Rindhe, New Hampshire.

The five players helped Simsbury go 9-1 a year ago in the regular season and earn a spot in the CIAC Class LL playoffs, where Simsbury won their first playoff game in school history with a 17-14 win over Cheshire. The Trojans lost in the semifinals to eventual Class LL champion Newtown, 17-0.

With ten victories, the Trojans (10-2) tied a school record for most wins in a single season. The 1994 Simsbury High team went 10-1.

Guilfoyle, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior was named to three All-State teams. He was named to the New Haven Register’s All-State team as an offensive lineman, selected for the Walter Camp All-Connecticut team as a linebacker and the Connecticut High School Coaches Association (CHSCA) All-State team.

Simsbury’s other All-State player last fall was receiver Zach Gilbert, who earned a spot on the CHSCA team. Gilbert caught 35 passes for 582 yards and a team-leading 11 touchdown receptions.

A two-time All-CCC Division I selection, Guilfoyle had a team-leading 161 tackles, 19 for a loss this season. He had three sacks and two interceptions. He finished his career with 272 tackles.

Guilfoyle is the first Simsbury player on the New Haven Register’s All-State team in more than 20 years. Aaron Pumerantz was the last Trojan named to the Register’s All-State team in 1997. The newspaper has been selecting All-State teams since 1932 and is one of the longest running All-State teams in the nation.

Harron and Crowe were also named to the All-CCC Division I team. Harron had 113 tackles, the second-highest on the team along with three sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. Crowe had 110 tackles, three sacks and 18 tackles for a loss.

Schulitz had 69 tackles, a team-high five sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season while Williams had 17 tackles and three for a loss.