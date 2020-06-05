Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Hartford Athletic booters could be back on the field by July 11 – The Collinsville Press
Hartford Athletic booters could be back on the field by July 11

The United Soccer League (USL) Championship could be back in action by July 11. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grandstand will probably look a little different.

HARTFORD, June 4, 2020 – The Hartford Athletic soccer team is getting closer to beginning their second season. The United Soccer League’s Championship Board of Governors voted on Thursday to return to play beginning July 11.

The USL Championship said that the “league’s return to play will be conducted in strict alignment with all local and state public health guidelines.”

USL Championship suspended their season in March when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation.

“We want to thank all of our incredible fans and partners for their patience during this challenging time,” said Bruce Mandell, Hartford Athletic Chairman. “We have been working very hard behind the scenes with the USL league office and fellow USL clubs to safely return to the field this year. We are thrilled that we will be able to bring you USL Championship soccer this season starting in July and cannot wait to officially kick off our second season.”

Additional information on competition format, scheduling, broadcast and other important details will be made available in the coming weeks.

Hartford, one of three USL Championship teams yet to play a game, has missed 11 games so far, including six home games at Dillon Stadium. The original schedule calls for 34 games with regular season games going through October. Hartford was 8-21-5 a year ago and 17th out of 18 teams in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

