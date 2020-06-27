Strong finishes help Hanratty earn spot in match play at State Amateur

NORWALK, June 23, 2020 – Michael Hanratty didn’t get an opportunity to play his senior season with the Avon High golf team this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Hanratty is out there on the links. Hanratty birdied five of the final six holes in sectional qualifying to shoot a 75 and earn a spot in the 2020 Connecticut State Amateur Golf Championships at Shorehaven Country Club in Norwalk. The sectional event was June 10 at Lyman Orchards.

Representing Farmington Woods Golf Club, Hanratty, 17, was one of 32 golfers to qualify for the match play portion of the tournament at the 118th annual state amateur tournament on June 22. Hanratty had a two round total of 152 (74-78) and was one of five golfers vying for the final three spots in the tournament. He prevailed in a playoff to remain alive.

David Giulietti of the Golf Club of Avon also played in qualifying and didn’t make the cut with a two-round total of 155 (75-80).

In match play, Hanratty was seeded No. 32 and was paired up with top-seeded Bradford Tilley, 37, of Reading Country Club, who had a 138 in qualifying (68-70).

Hanratty again rallied late with birdies on two of the final three holes to force a playoff with Tilley in his first round match. But Tilley eliminated Hanratty on the first playoff hole to advance.

Tilley was up three shots with six holes to go but Hanratty surged and tied the match with birdies on the 16th and 18th hole to force a playoff. Tilley advanced to the semifinals before he lost to eventual champion Chris Fosdick.

Fosdick, a 19-year-old college sophomore representing Timberlin Golf Club, defeated former pro and 2013 Connecticut amateur champion Cody Pallaino, one-up, in the championship match.