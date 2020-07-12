Avon earns first CEBA win; Simsbury earns split with rout in game 2

AVON, July 12, 2020 – Avon pitcher Nate Johnson got a strikeout with runners on second and third base in the top of the seventh inning Sunday to lead Avon Under-19 baseball team to their first win of the season with a 5-3 win over Simsbury in the Connecticut Elite Baseball Association.

But in game two of a doubleheader, Simsbury tied a season-high with 12 hits in a 17-4 victory over Avon for their second win in the last three games.

Avon played with hustle to earn their first win of the season. Trailing 1-0, Avon tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Max Raha reached on a fielder’s choice and proceeded to steal second and third base. He scored on an error.

Avon (1-7) extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth inning when Matt Arciero scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Christian Boudreau and Raha scored on a passed ball.

Simsbury cut the lead to one on an RBI single from Jack Daily but Avon added two more runs in the sixth inning. After two walks, Blaise Engle stole third base and scored on a passed ball. Nick Amatulli moved to second when Engle scampered home and took third on a balk. He scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 lead.

Johnson had runners on second and third base before he got the strikeout to preserve the win. He pitched three innings to secure the win, scattering five hits and falling four. Avon starting pitcher Arjun Grover struck out seven and gave up just two hits over four innings of work.

Daily was 2-for-3 with a one RBI for Simsbury in the opener.

Simsbury (3-5) had a much better game in the second contest with 10 unanswered runs after Avon took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Simsbury scored four in the third and sixth in the fourth inning along five runs in the seventh inning.

Greg Mrosek was 3-for-3 with two RBI and a double for Simsbury while Matt Rose was 3-for-5 with four RBI. Kevin Gallagher was 2-for-5 with five RBI while Connor Anthony was 2-for-4 with four RBI.

Cayden Thomas went three innings, scattered five hits and fanned two to pick up his first CEBA win of the season for Simsbury.

Emmett Borenstein led Avon with two doubles. He was 2-for-4 in the game. Raha was also 2-for-4. Tyler Manderville, Nick Amatullo and Jackson Job each had RBI for Avon. Starting pitcher Blaise Engle took the loss on the hill for Avon.

The CEBA is a one-year substitute for American Legion baseball season that was cancelled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The top two teams in each division will make the playoffs that begin at the end of the month.

Avon returns to action on Monday night when they travel to Meriden for a U-19 contest. Simsbury returns to action on Tuesday night with a game at Cheshire beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Avon 5, Simsbury 3

At Avon

Simsbury (2-5) 100 001 1 — 3-7-2

Avon (1-6) 001 022 x — 5-4-0

Daniel Fritz, Nick Badorek (5), Daniel Gorham (6), Mike Santos (6) and unknown; Arjun Grover, Nate Johnston (5) and unknown; WP: Johnson (1-0); LP: Gorham (1-1); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none

Simsbury 17, Avon 4

At Avon

Simsbury (3-5) 004 611 5 – 17-12—2

Avon (1-7) 300 100 0 — 4-7-2

Cayden Thomas, Mike Santos (4), Riley Carew (7) and unknown; Blaise Engle, Tyler Manderville (3), Jackson Jobe (5), Nick Amatulli (7) and unknown; WP: Thomas (1-0); LP: Engle (0-2); 2B: Kevin Gallagher (S), Greg Mrosek (S), Jack Rose (S), Emmett Borenstein (A) 2; 3B: none; HR: none

Connecticut Elite Baseball Association

Under 19

Division I

Team Record Berlin 7-2 Cheshire 5-3 West Hartford 5-3 Bristol 4-3 Meriden 3-2 Simsbury 3-5 Newington 2-5 Avon 1-7

Saturday’s result

West Hartford 9, Meriden 2

Sunday’s results

Avon 5-4, Simsbury 3-17

Berlin 4-3, Meriden 3-7

Cheshire 2-0, Bristol 0-1

West Hartford 2-8, Newington 1-2

Monday’s game

Avon at Meriden, 5:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Simsbury at Cheshire, 5:45 p.m.

Avon at Berlin, 5:45 p.m.

Newington at Meriden