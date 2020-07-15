Bristol, Berlin handcuff Avon in CEBA action; Simsbury falls to Meriden

AVON, July 15, 2020 – Three Bristol pitchers held the Avon Under 19 baseball team to just four hits as Bristol earned a 7-4 win over Avon in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action Wednesday evening at Buckingham Field.

Bristol (5-3) had only four hits but it was enough to capture their third game in the last four. Avon pitchers’ Arjun Grover, Alec Couture and Jackson Jobe combined to fan four Bristol batters.

Tyler Mandeville was 2-for-3 with one RBI for Avon (1-10) while Blaise Engle and Justin Hasler each had singles. Max Raha didn’t have a hit but he had two stolen bases.

Bristol’s starting pitcher Andrew Lozier went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and striking out three to earn the win.

Avon returns to action on Thursday when they take on Meriden (5-2) at Plainville High beginning at 7 p.m. under the lights.

Bristol 7, Avon 4

At Avon

Bristol (5-3) 040 030 0 – 7-4-3

Avon (1-10) 000 002 2 — 4-4-3

Andrew Lozier, Kyle Lauretti (6), James Dauphine (7) and unknown; Arjun Grover, Alec Courtue (5), Jackson Jobe and unknown; WP: Lozier; LP: Grover (0-2); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none

Newington 6, Simsbury 3

NEWINGTON, July 15, 2020 – Newington’s Ryan Saindon was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles to help the Newington U-19 baseball team to a 6-3 win over Simsbury in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association Division I action on Wednesday night.

Newington (3-6) grabbed a quick 4-0 lead after two innings and extended their lead to six runs after four innings. Starting pitcher Samuel Dionne went 4 1/3 innings for Newington, allowing just two hits and striking out two to earn the win

Simsbury (3-7) was led by Jackson Matczyk, who was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Jack Rose had a double for Simsbury while Connor Anthony, Cooper Schneider and Mike Santos each had singles.

Luke Doskos got the start for Simsbury and took the loss. Reliever Mike Santos pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He didn’t give up a hit and struck out three.

Simsbury returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Muzzy Field in Bristol for a 5:30 p.m. start.

Newington 6, Simsbury 3

At Newington

Simsbury (3-7) 000 011 1 — 3-6-2

Newington (3-6) 310 200 x — 6-5-2

Luke Doskos, Mike Santos (4) and unknown; Samuel Dionne, Michael Zawiska (5), J. Coleman (5) and unknown; WP: Dionne; LP: Doskos (0-1); 2B: Jackson Matczyk (S)

Berlin 11, Avon 1 (5)

BERLIN, July 14, 2020 – Nicholas Melville was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI to lead the Berlin Under-19 baseball team to a 11-1 win over Avon in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association play on Tuesday night at Sage Park.

Berlin (8-2), which maintained their lead in Division I over Cheshire (6-3) and Meriden (5-2), won the game in five innings. The game was called once Berlin built a 10-run lead.

Vince Dastoli was 2-for-3 for Berlin while Chris Gendron was 1-for-3 with a two RBI.

For Avon (1-9), Max Raha and Christian Boudreau each had singles. Tyler Mandeville took the loss on the mound.

Berlin 11, Avon 1 (5)

At Berlin

Avon (1-9) 100 00 — 1-2-2

Berlin (8-2) 410 6x — 11-9-1

Tyler Mandeville, Nick Amatulli and unknown; Adam Bilsky, Justin Piskorski (5) and Chris Gendron; WP: Bilsky; LP: Mandeville; 2B: Nicholas Melville (B)