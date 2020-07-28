Bristol catches Simsbury in late innings to secure the victory

BRISTOL, July 28, 2020 – The Bristol U-19 baseball team was relentless on Tuesday night in their Connecticut Elite Baseball Association game with Simsbury at Muzzy Field.

Simsbury led by five runs after 2½ innings and twice had three-run leads. But Bristol, fighting for a CEBA playoff berth, rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to earn a 9-7 win over Simsbury.

Unfortunately for Bristol, Meriden (14-6) clinched a playoff berth with a 15-2 win over Avon in five innings. Meriden and Division I champion Berlin (16-5) earned playoff berths. Berlin won the Division I title on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win over West Hartford.

Eight of nine starters for Simsbury (4-14) had at least one hit led by Jack Daily, who had two singles and an RBI. Cooper Schneider was 2-for-4. Jack Rose had a two-out, two-RBI single for Simsbury in the top of the third inning for a 5-1 lead.

But Bristol had 11 hits led by Spencer Lindroth, who was 3-for-3 with one RBI. Trevor Nohilly was 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double while teammate James Dauphine had a single, double and two RBI.

With Simsbury leading by three runs in the fifth, Bristol rallied with two outs. Lindroth singled and stole second base. He scored on Nohilly’s RBI single. Another run scored on an error to cut the lead to 7-6.

In the Bristol sixth inning, Dauphine’s two-run single put Bristol ahead for the first time. A third, insurance run scored on a passed ball.

Simsbury finishes the CEBA campaign with a game against West Hartford at Hall High beginning at 5:30 p.m. Avon closes on the season on Wednesday night when they host Cheshire at Buckingham Field.

The CEBA is a one-year league designed to give players an opportunity to play baseball this summer after the American Legion cancelled their baseball season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bristol 9, Simsbury 7

At Bristol

Simsbury (4-14) 122 200 0 — 7-10-3

Bristol (10-8) 013 023 x — 9-11-1

Daniel Fritz, Daniel Gorham (6) and unknown; Chastin Peterson, Carson Sassu (4), Andrew Lozer (7) and unknown; WP: Sassu; LP: Gorham (1-1); 2B: Trevor Nohilly (B), James Dauphine (B)