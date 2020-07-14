Despite three hits and two doubles for Matt Rose, Simsbury falls in CEBA action

CHESHIRE, July 14, 2020 – Matt Rose had an evening to remember on Tuesday night. Playing for the Simsbury Under-19 squad, Rose was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles but it wasn’t enough as Cheshire earned a Division I victory with a 7-1 victory in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action.

Rose, who attends Canton High, had three of Simsbury’s six hits in the game. His brother, Jack, had a double while Jack Daily and Danny Coppinger each had singles for Simsbury (3-6).

Cheshire (6-3), which trails Berlin by one game for the lead in Division I, had 10 hits led by Ryan Scialabba, who was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Chris Leddy also drove in two runs for Cheshire, which had three doubles.

Simsbury starting pitcher Sean Griffin (0-2) went four innings and scattered six hits. He struck out two. Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Newington for a 5:45 p.m. contest.

Simsbury has players from Simsbury, Canton, Granby and East Granby on their team — similar to what the Simsbury American Legion baseball does when they form teams.

Cheshire 7, Simsbury 1

At Cheshire

Simsbury (3-6) 000 000 1 — 1-6-3

Cheshire (6-3) 102 022 x — 7-10-0

Sean Griffin, Jack Rose (5), Daniel Gorham and Jack Daily; Feldman, Ryan Murphy (6), Luca Raccio (7) and unknown; WP: Feldman; LP: Griffin (0-2); 2B: Matt Rose (S) 2, Jack Rose (S), Feldman (C), Ryan Scialabba (C), Godfrey (C)