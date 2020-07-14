Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Despite three hits and two doubles for Matt Rose, Simsbury falls in CEBA action
Baseball

Despite three hits and two doubles for Matt Rose, Simsbury falls in CEBA action

Simsbury’s Matt Rose had three hits and two doubles in Tuesday night’s Division I loss to Cheshire in CEBA action.

CHESHIRE, July 14, 2020  – Matt Rose had an evening to remember on Tuesday night. Playing for the Simsbury Under-19 squad, Rose was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles but it wasn’t enough as Cheshire earned a Division I victory with a 7-1 victory in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action.

Rose, who attends Canton High, had three of Simsbury’s six hits in the game. His brother, Jack, had a double while Jack Daily and Danny Coppinger each had singles for Simsbury (3-6).

Cheshire (6-3), which trails Berlin by one game for the lead in Division I, had 10 hits led by Ryan Scialabba, who was 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Chris Leddy also drove in two runs for Cheshire, which had three doubles.

Simsbury starting pitcher Sean Griffin (0-2) went four innings and scattered six hits. He struck out two. Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Newington for a 5:45 p.m. contest.

Simsbury has players from Simsbury, Canton, Granby and East Granby on their team — similar to what the Simsbury American Legion baseball does when they form teams.

Cheshire 7, Simsbury 1
At Cheshire
Simsbury (3-6)              000  000  1  — 1-6-3
Cheshire (6-3)              102  022  x  — 7-10-0
Sean Griffin, Jack Rose (5), Daniel Gorham and Jack Daily; Feldman, Ryan Murphy (6), Luca Raccio (7) and unknown; WP: Feldman; LP: Griffin (0-2); 2B: Matt Rose (S) 2, Jack Rose (S), Feldman (C), Ryan Scialabba (C), Godfrey (C)

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

