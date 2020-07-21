Division I leader Berlin blanks Simsbury while West Hartford shuts out Avon

BERLIN, July 21, 2020 — Pitcher Camden Murphy pitched six scoreless innings, gave up two hits and struck out five to lead the Berlin Under 19 baseball team to a 9-0 Division I win over Simsbury Tuesday night in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action at Sage Park in Berlin.

Berlin (12-4) maintained their hold on first place in Division I with the victory and lead second-place Meriden by 1½ games with four regular season games remaining and leading third-place Cheshire (9-5) by two games.

Murphy and reliever Vince Dastoli gave up just three hits in the game and combined to strikeout seven Simsbury batters.

Kevin Gallagher had two of Simsbury’s three hits. Gallagher was 2-for-3 with a double. Mike Santos had the other hit for Simsbury (4-10).

Garrett Fanelli was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBI for Berlin while catcher Chris Gendron was 1-for-4 with three RBI. Jon Damore and Nicholas Melville were each 2-for-3 for the winners.

Simsbury returns to action on Thursday when they host Newington (6-7) at 5 p.m. at Memorial Field. Simsbury has lost five of their last six games and matched a season-low for hits with three.

Berlin 9, Simsbury 0

At Berlin

Simsbury (4-10) 000 000 0 – 0-3-3

Berlin (12-4) 011 601 x — 9-10-1

Daniel Fritz, Greg Mrosek (4), Cooper Schneider (5) and Fagnant; Camden Murphy, Vince Dastoli (7) and Chris Gendron; WP: Murphy; LP: Fritz (1-1); 2B: Garrett Fanelli (B), Joshua Bois (B), Kevin Gallagher (S); 3B: Fanelli (B)

West Hartford 6, Avon 0

WEST HARTFORD, July 21, 2020 – Pitchers Alex Dobbins and Seth Ehrlich combined to pitch a one-hitter and help West Hartford Under 19 baseball team blank Avon, 6-0 in a Division I contest in a Connecticut Elite Baseball Association at Hall High.

Dobbins went five innings and didn’t give up a hit, striking out four and walking two. He threw just 65 pitches. Ehrlich pitched an inning and struck out one.

Avon’s Max Raha broke up the no-hit bid with a one-out single in the sixth inning. Raha singled to left field.

West Hartford (8-6), which has won seven of their last 10 games, was led by Joe Dooley, who was 2-for-2 on the day. Jack Brennan and Thomas Redden were each 1-for-3 with a double while Ryan Farley was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI.

The win keeps West Hartford in the hunt for the CEBA playoffs. The top two teams in Division I will qualify and West Hartford is 1½ games out of second place with six contests left to play. Berlin (12-4) is first in Division I followed by Meriden (10-5), Cheshire (9-5) and West Hartford.

Avon (2-13) returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to Bristol for a contest at Muzzy Field beginning at 5:30 p.m.

West Hartford 6, Avon 0

At West Hartford (Hall)

Avon (2-13) 000 000 0 — 0-1-3

West Hartford (8-6) 103 020 x — 6-8-3

Blaise Engle, Christian Boudreau (3), Jackson Jobe (4) and unknown; Alex Dobbins, Seth Ehrlich (6) and unknown; WP: Dobbins; LP: Engle (0-3); 2B: Jack Brennan (WH), Ryan Farley (WH), Thomas Redden (WH)