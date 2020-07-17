Runners will be able to run on course for Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

CANTON, July 17, 2020 – Earlier this month, the Eversource Hartford Marathon and Half Marathon scheduled for October was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It really wasn’t a surprise. How does one keep social distance when thousands of runners come together to race? The Boston Marathon and New York Marathon already cancelled their races for 2020. All three marathons will be holding virtual races. In Hartford, the entire $25 entry fee will be donated to area charities.

But there are options for runners who want to literally hit the road. The upcoming Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic will be one of the first road races in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began to allow actual runners to race against their peers.

The Hartford Marathon Foundation, which runs the Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic, had modified the race to provide social distancing and give runners the chance to compete in the fresh air.

Runners with have three options to compete in the race. They can run the actual 6.2-mile course from Burlington to Collinsville along the Farmington River on the Farmington River trail, they can start their race in Collinsville, run 3.1 miles, turn around and return to Collinsville or run the race virtually.

To compete in the event, runners will be able to run on the race course for 10 days from Saturday, July 25 through Sunday, August 2. Runners can race the course by themselves or they can sign up for a wave of up to 20 people to race against.

The start waves will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis on each of the nine days. Runners will be able to start anytime in their 60-minute wave that begin at 7, 8, and 9 a.m. along with 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

A runner’s time will be measured with a wearable device or a free mobile app for their smartphone.

Runners can register online until the respective start waves are full.

Awards will be provided to the top three men and women in the traditional race course, runners who start and finish their race in Collinsville and virtual race divisions. Go to the race website to learn how to submit your time.

The fastest male and female winners who run the traditional Burlington to Collinsville race course that begins at Lake Garda School in Burlington and ends in Collinsville will be mailed their very own finish tape to commemorate their victory. This is the fifth year that the race is being held.

A portion of each registration will be donated to the Canton Food Bank, which helps to supplement the urgent food needs of Canton residents.