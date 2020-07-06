Simsbury pitchers give up just one hit but Newington finds a way to win

SIMSBURY, July 6, 2020 – Three Simsbury pitchers combined to give up just one hit and struck out three but they walked eight batters and the Newington Under 19 baseball team was able to slip away with a 3-1 victory in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association play on Monday night at Memorial Field.

Newington (2-1) also took advantage of two hit batters and stole seven bases to earn the victory.

Simsbury (1-4) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single from Greg Mrosek. The ball was hit to the third baseman but Mrosek beat it out to allow the run to score.

Newington took a 2-1 lead in the sixth and extended the lead to two runs in the seventh.

Newington reliever Zach Nakonechny gave up two walks to open the seventh inning but then registered three consecutive strikeouts to secure the win.

Connor Anthony and Mrosek were each 2-for-3 for Simsbury. Reliever Sean Griffin struck out two and didn’t give up a hit in two innings of work. Starting pitcher Daniel Gorham pitched three innings and gave up one hit and walked three.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Muzzy Field in Bristol for a 5:30 p.m. against Bristol.

Newington 3, Simsbury 1

At Simsbury

Newington (2-1) 000 002 1 — 3-1-3

Simsbury (1-4) 000 100 0 — 1-6-0

Samuel Dionne, Zachary Nakonechny (6) and unknown; Daniel Gorham, Danny Coppinger (4), Sean Griffin (4), Jack Rose (6) and unknown; WP: Nakonecky; LP: Rose (0-2); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none

Bristol 8, Avon 3

BRISTOL, July 6, 2020 – Avon had a season-high 10 hits but host Bristol scored seven unanswered runs to break open a tight ballgame and earn a 8-3 decision in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association Under 19 action on Monday night at Muzzy Field.

The game was tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning before Bristol scored four runs in the fifth inning and another three in the sixth to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

Bristol’s Evan Bouchard was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI while Ian Latko was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Adam Caron had a double and two RBI for Bristol (2-2). Winning pitcher Trevor Mays scattered seven hits over six innings and struck out four.

Max Raha (2-4), Wyatt Lacombe (2-4) and Zac Aiello (2-3) each had two hits for winless Avon (0-5). Lacombe drove in two runs. Blaise Engle made his first start of the year on the mound for Avon and went 4.1 innings, giving up five hits and striking out two. He walked three.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Legion Field to take on undefeated Meriden (1-0).

Bristol 8, Avon 3

At Bristol

Avon (0-5) 000 010 2 — 3-10-3

Bristol (2-2) 000 143 x — 8-9-1

Blaise Engle, Jackson Jobe (5), Nick Amatulli (5), Tyler Mandeville (6) and Emmitt Borenstein; Trevor Mays, James Dauphine (7) and unknown; WP: Mays; LP: Engle (0-1); 2B: Evan Bouchard (B), Ian Latko (B), Carson Sassu (B), Adam Caron (B); 3B: none; HR: none: LOB: Avon 7, Bristol 8

Connecticut Elite Baseball Association

Under-19

Division 1

Team Rec. Berlin 5-0 Meriden 1-0 Cheshire 3-1 Newington 2-1 Bristol 2-2 West Hartford 1-2 Simsbury 1-4 Avon 0-5

Monday’s results

Newington 3, Simsbury 1

Bristol 8, Avon 3

Berlin 7, Cheshire 6

Wednesday’s games

Simsbury at Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

Newington at Cheshire

Avon at Meriden (Legion Field), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s games

West Hartford at Avon, 5:30 p.m.

Bristol at Newington, 5:45 p.m.

Cheshire at Meriden, 5:45 p.m.

Berlin at Simsbury, 7:45 p.m.