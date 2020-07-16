Thomas helps Simsbury snap two-game losing streak with win over Bristol

SIMSBURY, July 16, 2020 – Cayden Thomas was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBI to help the Simsbury Under 19 baseball team snap a two-game losing streak with a 7-3 Division I victory over Bristol in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action at Memorial Field on Thursday night.

Simsbury (4-7) grabbed an early 3-0 lead and then stayed one step ahead of Bristol for the remainder of the contest to secure the victory.

Starting pitcher Daniel Fritz went six strong innings for Simsbury, scattering six hits and striking out five to earn his first win of the season on the mound. Simsbury’s Jack Rose was 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and one RBI.

Simsbury took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning when Thomas stole home. Thomas led off the bottom of the first inning with a single. With two outs, he stole second base and moved to third on an error to get him in position to steal home.

Simsbury extended the lead to 3-0 in the second inning on a two-out, two-run double to left field by Thomas.

Bristol (5-4) cut the lead to one run with a pair of runs in the third inning but Simsbury extended the lead to 4-2 in the third inning again. Kevin Gallagher walked, moved to third on an error and scored on a fielder’s choice ground ball from Jack Rose.

A sacrifice fly from Danny Coppinger in the fifth inning extended the Simsbury lead to 5-2.

In the sixth inning, Simsbury got RBI singles from Matczyk and Matt Rose to push the lead to 7-3.

Simsbury returns to action on Sunday when they host West Hartford for a doubleheader at Memorial Field beginning at 11 a.m.

Simsbury 7, Bristol 3

At Simsbury

Bristol (5-4) 002 001 0 — 3-7-2

Simsbury (4-7) 121 012 x — 7-9-2

James Dauphine, Carson Sassu (4), Ian Latko (7) and Ruffino; Daniel Fritz, Matt Rose (7) and unknown; WP: Fritz (1-0); LP: Dauphine; 2B: Cayden Thomas (S), Jack Rose (S); 3B: none; HR: none

Meriden 11, Avon 1 (6)

PLAINVILLE, July 16, 2020 – Avon gave up a season-high 13 hits as the Meriden Under 19 team won in six innings, 11-1, in six innings at Trumbull Park on Thursday. It was the fifth straight loss for Avon (1-11).

Evan Avery went five innings to pick up the win on the mound for Meriden (7-2), which remains a half game behind Berlin (9-3) for first place in Division I. After starting the season 2-2, Meriden has won five straight games.

Avon returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Cheshire (7-4) for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. at Bartlum Field.