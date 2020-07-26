Twice, Meriden rallies to beat Simsbury in CEBA action

MERIDEN, July 26, 2020 – The Meriden Under 19 baseball team rallied twice to beat Simsbury and sweep a pair of Connecticut Elite Baseball Association contests Sunday at Legion Field.

Meriden erased a six-run deficit to beat Simsbury, 7-6 in game one and erased an early two-run deficit to take the second game, 7-5. Meriden (13-6) keeps pressure on Berlin in the race for the Division I championship.

Berlin (15-5) clinched a playoff berth Sunday with a 5-2 win over Bristol behind six strong innings from pitcher Daniel Veleas. Berlin can win the division title with a win over West Hartford on Tuesday night or an additional loss from Meriden. The top two teams in Division I will advance to the CEBA playoffs.

Simsbury (4-13) had a six-run lead in game one thanks to a two-run single from Matt Rose and a pair of errors. But Meriden slowly chipped away with three runs in the second inning and three runs in the third to tie the game at 6-6.

In the sixth inning, Meriden’s Andrew McCarty walked and moved to second on an errant pickoff throw. With one out, he stole third base and scored on a sacrifice bunt from teammate Michael Duffy.

Wes Deno picked up the win for Meriden, going the distance. He pitched all seven innings, scattered 10 hits and struck out seven.

Simsbury’s Cayden Thomas was 3-for-4 with a double while Connor Anthony was 2-for-3. Matt Rose, Jackson Matczyk and Aiden Attianese each drove in two runs.

For Meriden, Kam Hartenstein was 4-for-4 with two RBI wile Michael Duffy was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

In game two, Simsbury took an early 2-0 lead on a two-out double from Anthony. But Meriden scored the next six runs to take a 6-2 lead after three innings. Simsbury added a run on a RBI single from Jackson Matczyk in the fourth inning, a RBI double from Matt Rose in the fifth inning and a RBI single from Thomas.

Matt Rose had two doubles in game two while Jack Rose was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Thomas was 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Simsbury returns to action on Tuesday when they visit Bristol at Muzzy Field at 5:30 p.m., before closing the season on Friday, July 31 at West Hartford at 5:30 p.m.

Avon (3-16) split a doubleheader on Sunday. Avon captured the opener with an 8-4 decision over Newington before dropping game two, 5-4.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday with a visit to Meriden beginning at 5:30 p.m. before closing out the season by hosting Cheshire at Buckingham Field at 5:30 p.m.

Meriden 7, Simsbury 6

At Meriden

Simsbury (4-12) 600 000 0 – 6-10-3

Meriden (12-6) 033 001 x — 7-12-2

Daniel Fritz, Jack Rose (3), Mike Santos (5) and unknown; Wes Deno and unknown; WP: Deno; LP: Santos (0-1); 2B: Cayden Thomas (S), Sean Dupuis (M)

Meriden 7, Simsbury 5

At Meriden

Simsbury (4-13) 200 120 0 — 5-12-4

Meriden (13-6) 321 001 x — 7-5-0

Cooper Schneider, Matt Rose (4) and unknown; Evan Avery, Max Giancco (5) and unknown; WP: Avery; LP: Schneider (0-2); 2B: Matt Rose (S) 2, Connor Anthony (S), Jack Clancy (M), 3B: Andrew McCarty (M)

Connecticut Elite Baseball Association

Under 19

Division I

Team Record y-Berlin 15-5 Meriden 13-6 Cheshire 11-7 West Hartford 10-8 Bristol 9-8 Newington 8-10 Simsbury 4-13 Avon 3-16

y-clinched playoff berth

Sunday’s results

Meriden 7-7, Simsbury 6-5

Avon 8-4, Newington 5-5

Cheshire 3-4, West Hartford 1-3

Bristol 8-2, Berlin 1-5

Tuesday’s games

Simsbury at Bristol

Avon at Meriden

Newington at Cheshire

West Hartford at Berlin

Wednesday’s games

Cheshire at Avon

Meriden at Bristol