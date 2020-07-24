West Hartford takes care of Avon; Berlin tops Simsbury in CEBA action

AVON, July 24, 2020 – Avon’s Justin Hasler had two singles and teammate Max Raha stole a base for the 13th straight game but West Hartford U-19 baseball team won their fifth straight game with a 7-1 Division I victory in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association play Friday evening at Buckingham Field.

West Hartford (10-6) remains in the hunt for a playoff berth with five games left in the regular season. The top two teams in Division I will secure a post-season berth and West Hartford trails just Berlin (14-4) and Meriden (11-6).

Hasler was 2-for-3 for Avon (4-15) while Raha was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Raha, Avon’s speedy center fielder, has at least one hit in his last six games and 13 of the last 14 contests.

Anthony Mangini was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for West Hartford while teammate Jack Brennan was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Tucker Redden was 2-for-4 with two RBI. West Hartford starter Joe Dooley went five innings and scattered seven hits to earn the win on the mound.

West Hartford’s 13 hits ties a season-high for most hits given up in a single game by Avon. They also gave up 13 hits to Meriden in a 11-1 loss on Sunday.

Avon returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Newington for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

West Hartford 7, Avon 1

At Avon

West Hartford (10-6) 022 030 0 — 7-13-0

Avon (4-15) 000 010 0 — 1-7-0

Joe Dooley, Seth Ehrlich (6), James McPhee (7) and unknown; Arjun Grover, Tyler Mandeville (2), Christian Brodeur (3) and unknown; WP: Dooley; LP: Grover (1-4); 2B: Ryan Farley (WH), Cole Kocienda (WH), Anthony Mangini (WH)

Berlin 6, Simsbury 1

SIMSBURY, July 24, 2020 – Eight of nine players in the Berlin Under-19 baseball team lineup got at least one hit as Berlin beat Simsbury, 6-1 in a Connecticut Elite Baseball Association contest Friday night at Memorial Field.

Simsbury (4-11) gave up a season-high 11 hits to Berlin, which was led by Justin Pikorski, Gianni Fabelli and Chris Gendron with two hits each. Pikorski and Fanelli were each 2-for-4 at the plate with Fanelli driving in one run. Gendron was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Berlin (14-4) continues to march toward the Division I title with their seventh win the last 10 games. Adam Bilinsky picked up the win on the mound, going six innings, giving up five hits and striking out six. With three games left in the regular season, Berlin has a two-game lead in the loss column over Meriden (11-6) and West Hartford (10-6).

Simsbury was led by Matt Rose, who was 2-for-2 at the plate, and Greg Mrosek, who had a double. Mike Santos and Kevin Gallagher also had hits for Simsbury.

Sean Griffin went five innings on the mound for Simsbury and struck out four. He gave up eight hits and walked two. Reliever Mike Santos also fanned four in two innings of work.

Simsbury returns to action on Sunday when they travel to Legion Field in Meriden for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m.

Berlin 6, Simsbury 1

At Berlin

Berlin (14-4) 302 010 0 – 6-11-3

Simsbury (4-11) 000 001 0 — 1-5-5

Adam Bilinsky, Justin Piskorski (7) and Chris Gendron; Sean Griffin, Mike Santos (6) and S. Ward; WP: Bilinsky; LP: Griffin (0-3); 2B: Nicholas Melville (B), Greg Mrosek (S)