With first shutout of the season, Simsbury beats West Hartford, 1-0

WEST HARTFORD, July 31, 2020 – Two pitchers scattered five hits and combined to strike out five batters to lead the Simsbury Under-19 baseball team to their first shutout of the season in a 1-0 victory over West Hartford Friday night in Connecticut Elite Baseball Association action at Hall High.

Simsbury starting pitcher Mike Santos pitched six shutout innings, allowed three hits and striking out three to earn his first win of the season. Reliever Cooper Schneider pitched out of a jam to pick up his first save of the season.

West Hartford (10-10) had runners on first and second base with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning but Schneider struck out the next batter and got the final batter of the game to ground out to him.

West Hartford also threatened in the sixth inning with runners on first and third base with two outs. But Santos got Cole Kocienda to ground out to second base to end the threat.

Simsbury (5-14), which snapped a seven-game losing streak, got their game-winning run in the second inning. With one out, Schneider doubled to center field and moved to third base when teammate Kevin Gallagher grounded out to third base.

Connor Anthony came up with the key hit with his RBI single to center field to drive in the only run of the game.

Schneider was 2-for-3 with a double for Simsbury while Santos was also 2-for-3. Simsbury made just one error in the game. Simsbury played good defense with just one error, an impressive performance for a team that had averaged 3 errors a game over the last 12 contests.

West Hartford starting pitcher Seth Ehrich pitched well, allowing seven hits and striking out nine in six innings of work. Tim Cotter had a double for West Hartford while teammate Jack Brennan was 2-for-4.

Simsbury completes their CEBA season with a game at Bristol (11-9) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Muzzy Field.

Simsbury 1, West Hartford 0

At West Hartford

Simsbury (5-14) 010 000 0 — 1-7-1

West Hartford (10-10) 000 000 0 — 0-5-1

Mike Santos, Cooper Schneider (7) and Jackson Matyczyk; Seth Ehrich, James McPhee (7) and unknown; WP: Santos (1-1); LP: Ehrich; Save: Schneider (1); 2B: Tim Cotter (WH); Schneider (S)