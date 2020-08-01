2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

SIMSBURY, July 31, 2020 – Eight of the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League’s 10 teams are playing in the league’s annual championship tournament beginning Sunday.
The Manchester Eagles (14-4-1) are the top seed in the double-elimination tournament with the expansion Brass City Bombers (14-5) out of Waterbury seeded No. 2. The Manchester Meagles (11-7-2) are seeded third with the Manchester Mavericks (12-8) seeded fourth.
The Meagles and the Mavericks finished with the same amount of points but the Meagles got the No. 3 seed because they swept two games from the Mavericks this summer. Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in game – a move to discourage teams from forfeiting games.
The Southington Shock (5-12-2) and Wallingford Silver Storm (7-10) are not participating in the tournament. In terms of safety and caution, the town health directors in Southington and Wallingford asked both teams to stop playing because one player had a positive COVID-19 test followed by two negative tests, according to CCBL Commission Tim Vincent. The 14-day quarantine period doesn’t end in time for the teams to join the playoffs.
Vincent said Southington and Wallingford will play a three-game series on August 5-7 to conclude their seasons after the quarantine period ends.
The Manchester Mavericks are the defending league champions.
2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Double-elimination playoffs
Sunday’s game
Game 2: (5) Glastonbury Arrows (10-10-1) at (4) Manchester Mavericks (12-8), 1 p.m. at East Catholic
Monday’s games
Game 1: (8) Tobacco Valley (3-17-1) at (1) Manchester Eagles (14-4-1), 6 p.m. at East Catholic
Game 3: (7) Simsbury Sabercats (7-12-2) at (2) Brass City Bombers (14-5), TBA
Game 4: (6) Hamden Miners (10-8-1) at (3) Manchester Meagles (11-7-2), TBA
Games TBA
Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, loser eliminated
Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, loser eliminated
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4
Game 9: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, loser eliminated
Game 10: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, loser eliminated
Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, winner advances to final
Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, loser eliminated
Game 13: Consolation bracket final: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, loser eliminated
Game 14: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13
Game 15: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13, if necessary
Regular season standings
|Team
|W-L-T
|Points
|Manchester Eagles
|14-4-1
|48
|Brass City Bombers
|14-5
|47
|Manchester Meagles
|11-7-2
|44
|Manchester Mavericks
|12-8
|44
|Glastonbury Arrows
|10-10-1
|42
|Hamden Miners
|10-8-1
|40
|Simsbury Sabercats
|7-12-2
|35
|y-Southington Shock
|5-12-2
|31
|y-Wallingford Silver Miners
|7-10
|31
|Tobacco Valley Renegades
|3-17-1
|28
Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in a game.
y-Southington and Wallingford are not eligible for the playoffs and will conclude their season with a three-game series on August 5-7.
Previous CCBL champions
Double-elimination tournament
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0
Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0