2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs – The Collinsville Press
College Baseball

2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

SIMSBURY, July 31, 2020 – Eight of the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League’s 10 teams are playing in the league’s annual championship tournament beginning Sunday.

The Manchester Eagles (14-4-1) are the top seed in the double-elimination tournament with the expansion Brass City Bombers (14-5) out of Waterbury seeded No. 2. The Manchester Meagles (11-7-2) are seeded third with the Manchester Mavericks (12-8) seeded fourth.

The Meagles and the Mavericks finished with the same amount of points but the Meagles got the No. 3 seed because they swept two games from the Mavericks this summer. Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in game – a move to discourage teams from forfeiting games.

The Southington Shock (5-12-2) and Wallingford Silver Storm (7-10) are not participating in the tournament. In terms of safety and caution, the town health directors in Southington and Wallingford asked both teams to stop playing because one player had a positive COVID-19 test followed by two negative tests, according to CCBL Commission Tim Vincent. The 14-day quarantine period doesn’t end in time for the teams to join the playoffs.

Vincent said Southington and Wallingford will play a three-game series on August 5-7 to conclude their seasons after the quarantine period ends.

The Manchester Mavericks are the defending league champions.

2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Double-elimination playoffs
Sunday’s game
Game 2: (5) Glastonbury Arrows (10-10-1) at (4) Manchester Mavericks (12-8), 1 p.m. at East Catholic
Monday’s games
Game 1: (8) Tobacco Valley (3-17-1) at (1) Manchester Eagles (14-4-1), 6 p.m. at East Catholic
Game 3: (7) Simsbury Sabercats (7-12-2) at (2) Brass City Bombers (14-5), TBA
Game 4: (6) Hamden Miners (10-8-1) at (3) Manchester Meagles (11-7-2), TBA
Games TBA
Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, loser eliminated
Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, loser eliminated
Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2
Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4
Game 9: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, loser eliminated
Game 10: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, loser eliminated
Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, winner advances to final
Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, loser eliminated
Game 13: Consolation bracket final: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, loser eliminated
Game 14: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13
Game 15: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13, if necessary

2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League
Regular season standings

Team W-L-T Points
Manchester Eagles 14-4-1 48
Brass City Bombers 14-5 47
Manchester Meagles 11-7-2 44
Manchester Mavericks 12-8 44
Glastonbury Arrows 10-10-1 42
Hamden Miners 10-8-1 40
Simsbury Sabercats 7-12-2 35
y-Southington Shock 5-12-2 31
y-Wallingford Silver Miners 7-10 31
Tobacco Valley Renegades 3-17-1 28

Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in a game.
y-Southington and Wallingford are not eligible for the playoffs and will conclude their season with a three-game series on August 5-7.

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament
2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3
2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series
2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0
2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0
2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1
2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1
2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1
2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0
2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

