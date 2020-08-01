2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League playoffs

SIMSBURY, July 31, 2020 – Eight of the Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League’s 10 teams are playing in the league’s annual championship tournament beginning Sunday.

The Manchester Eagles (14-4-1) are the top seed in the double-elimination tournament with the expansion Brass City Bombers (14-5) out of Waterbury seeded No. 2. The Manchester Meagles (11-7-2) are seeded third with the Manchester Mavericks (12-8) seeded fourth.

The Meagles and the Mavericks finished with the same amount of points but the Meagles got the No. 3 seed because they swept two games from the Mavericks this summer. Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in game – a move to discourage teams from forfeiting games.

The Southington Shock (5-12-2) and Wallingford Silver Storm (7-10) are not participating in the tournament. In terms of safety and caution, the town health directors in Southington and Wallingford asked both teams to stop playing because one player had a positive COVID-19 test followed by two negative tests, according to CCBL Commission Tim Vincent. The 14-day quarantine period doesn’t end in time for the teams to join the playoffs.

Vincent said Southington and Wallingford will play a three-game series on August 5-7 to conclude their seasons after the quarantine period ends.

The Manchester Mavericks are the defending league champions.

2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Double-elimination playoffs

Sunday’s game

Game 2: (5) Glastonbury Arrows (10-10-1) at (4) Manchester Mavericks (12-8), 1 p.m. at East Catholic

Monday’s games

Game 1: (8) Tobacco Valley (3-17-1) at (1) Manchester Eagles (14-4-1), 6 p.m. at East Catholic

Game 3: (7) Simsbury Sabercats (7-12-2) at (2) Brass City Bombers (14-5), TBA

Game 4: (6) Hamden Miners (10-8-1) at (3) Manchester Meagles (11-7-2), TBA

Games TBA

Game 5: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, loser eliminated

Game 6: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 4, loser eliminated

Game 7: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 8: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 4

Game 9: Loser game 7 vs. loser game 8, loser eliminated

Game 10: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6, loser eliminated

Game 11: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8, winner advances to final

Game 12: Winner game 9 vs. winner game 10, loser eliminated

Game 14: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13

Game 15: Championship: Winner game 11 vs. winner game 13, if necessary

2020 Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Regular season standings

Team W-L-T Points Manchester Eagles 14-4-1 48 Brass City Bombers 14-5 47 Manchester Meagles 11-7-2 44 Manchester Mavericks 12-8 44 Glastonbury Arrows 10-10-1 42 Hamden Miners 10-8-1 40 Simsbury Sabercats 7-12-2 35 y-Southington Shock 5-12-2 31 y-Wallingford Silver Miners 7-10 31 Tobacco Valley Renegades 3-17-1 28

Teams earn three points for a win, two for a tie and one for participating in a game.

y-Southington and Wallingford are not eligible for the playoffs and will conclude their season with a three-game series on August 5-7.

Previous CCBL champions

Double-elimination tournament

2019: Manchester Mavericks 8, Glastonbury Arrows 3

2018: Simsbury Sabercats 2, Wallingford Silver Miners 0

Best-of-3 championship series

2017: Glastonbury def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2016: Southington Shock def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-0

2015: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2014: Southington def. Glastonbury, 2-0

2013: West Hartford Thunder def. Manchester Mavericks, 2-1

2012: Tobacco Valley Renegades def. Simsbury, 2-1

2011: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-1

2010: Southington def. Tobacco Valley, 2-0

2009: Southington def. Simsbury, 2-0