2020 Little League District 6 tournaments – The Collinsville Press
Youth Baseball

2020 Little League District 6 tournaments

2020 District 6 Tournaments
Major Division Baseball (ages 11-12)
Sunday, August 30
Tri-Town 5, Torrington 2
Burlington 4, East Granby/Granby 3
Steve Blass NW Connecticut (Falls Village) 9, Canton 8
Simsbury 10, Avon 0 (5)
Monday, August 31
Game 5: Torrington vs. East Granby/Granby in Granby, loser eliminated
Game 6: Avon 8, Canton 7, Canton eliminated
Game 7: Burlington at Tri-Town
Game 8: Simsbury vs. Steve Blass (NW Connecticut) in Falls Village
Tuesday, September 1
Game 9: Loser game 8 at winner game 5, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.
Game 10: Loser game 7 at Avon, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday, September 2
Game 11: Winner game 8 at winner game 7, winner advances to final, 5:45 p.m.
Game 12: Winner game 9 at winner game 10, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.
Thursday, September 3
Game 13: Loser game 11 at winner game 12, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, September 4
Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, 5:45 p.m
Saturday, September 5
Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, if necessary

Ages 8-10 Baseball
Thursday, September 4
Game 1: Burlington at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: East Granby/Granby at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, September 4
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, TBA
Game 4: Loser game 1 at loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 5
Game 5: Loser game 3 at winner game 4
Monday, September 7
Game 6: Championship: Winner game 5 at winner game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 7, if necessary
Defending champion: East Granby/Granby

Junior Baseball
Best of three series, dates TBA
Torrington vs. Burlington
Defending champion: Torrington

Major Softball (ages 11-12)
Avon/Simsbury team advances to state tournament. Only team in D6 to field a team.
Last year’s champion: East Granby/Granby

Softball Ages 8-10
Thursday, September 10
Game 1: East Granby/Granby at Torrington, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, September 11
Game 2: Winner game 1 at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.
Saturday, September 12
Game 3: Loser game 2 at loser game 1, loser eliminated
Sunday, September 13
Championship: Game 3 winner at game 2 winner
Game 3 winner at game 2 winner, if necessary
Defending champion: Canton

