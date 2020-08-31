2020 Little League District 6 tournaments

2020 District 6 Tournaments

Major Division Baseball (ages 11-12)

Sunday, August 30

Tri-Town 5, Torrington 2

Burlington 4, East Granby/Granby 3

Steve Blass NW Connecticut (Falls Village) 9, Canton 8

Simsbury 10, Avon 0 (5)

Monday, August 31

Game 5: Torrington vs. East Granby/Granby in Granby, loser eliminated

Game 6: Avon 8, Canton 7, Canton eliminated

Game 7: Burlington at Tri-Town

Game 8: Simsbury vs. Steve Blass (NW Connecticut) in Falls Village

Tuesday, September 1

Game 9: Loser game 8 at winner game 5, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Game 10: Loser game 7 at Avon, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Game 11: Winner game 8 at winner game 7, winner advances to final, 5:45 p.m.

Game 12: Winner game 9 at winner game 10, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 3

Game 13: Loser game 11 at winner game 12, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, 5:45 p.m

Saturday, September 5

Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, if necessary

Ages 8-10 Baseball

Thursday, September 4

Game 1: Burlington at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: East Granby/Granby at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, TBA

Game 4: Loser game 1 at loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Game 5: Loser game 3 at winner game 4

Monday, September 7

Game 6: Championship: Winner game 5 at winner game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary

Defending champion: East Granby/Granby

Junior Baseball

Best of three series, dates TBA

Torrington vs. Burlington

Defending champion: Torrington

Major Softball (ages 11-12)

Avon/Simsbury team advances to state tournament. Only team in D6 to field a team.

Last year’s champion: East Granby/Granby

Softball Ages 8-10

Thursday, September 10

Game 1: East Granby/Granby at Torrington, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, September 11

Game 2: Winner game 1 at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

Game 3: Loser game 2 at loser game 1, loser eliminated

Sunday, September 13

Championship: Game 3 winner at game 2 winner

Game 3 winner at game 2 winner, if necessary

Defending champion: Canton