All quiet on the Town Green with Lobster Loop race cancelled

CANTON, August 16, 2020 – As it is on most Sunday mornings, it was quiet on the Canton Town Green along Route 44 this morning.
This was supposed to be the annual running of the 29th annual Lobster Loop road race by the Canton Middle School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) cancelled the 5K (3.1 miles) race in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We did not feel in current economic times that we could ask our sponsors for donations,” the PTO said in a Facebook post in June. “We did consider a virtual race, but for the same reasons, did not feel comfortable asking for donations from the community.”
The PTO, which serves students in grades 7-8 at Canton Middle School, hopes to hold the race again in 2021.
Recent Lobster Loop champions
|Year: Overall winner
|Time
|Women’s winner (Overall place)
|Time
|2019: Tyler Hinrichs, Avon
|17:13
|Julia Caputo, Canton (18)
|19:50
|2018: Matt DeMarco, Canton
|17:44
|Ashleigh Stephan, Avon (20)
|21:02
|2017: Max Sparks, Canton
|16:26
|Sara Leavens, Avon (13)
|19:50
|2016: Solomon Davis, Simsbury
|16:35
|Sara Leavens, Avon (18)
|20:32
|2015: Dean Yost, Canton
|16:34
|Jillian Sullivan, W. Hartford (19)
|19:13
|2014: Marc Robaczynski, Avon
|16:03
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (6)
|17:44
|2013: Chris Chisholm, Farmington
|16:38
|Sammi Glass, Goshen (8)
|17:33
|2012: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|16:20
|Anne Marie Tuxbury, N. Hartford (14)
|18:42
|2011: Mike LeDuc, Canton
|15:36y
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (25)
|18:19y
|2010: Marc Robacyznski, N. Hartford
|15:41
|Mary-Lynn Currier, Canton (14)
|18:26
y-modified course due to construction on Dyer Avenue. Does not count toward race records.
Race records: Marc Robacyznski, 15:27, 1997; Kate Patten, New Hartford, 17:29, 2002