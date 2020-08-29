District 6 to host Little League baseball, softball tournaments

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed so many things in our lives in our nation and across the planet. There were no sports played this spring at the professional level, the collegiate level and the high school level as we learned how to live with COVID-19.

Youth sports was no exception with Little League baseball cancelling their annual summer tournament.

But parents and league officials determined to provide an opportunity for kids to enjoy some baseball preserved this summer. Following protocols laid out by Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, the state Department of Health and local boards of health, Little League baseball and softball was held this summer.

Turnout wasn’t as big as it would have been in the spring and rules were modified to keep players, coaches and fans safe and healthy. But kids got out and played.

Little League athletes will get a taste of some post-season action beginning Sunday when District 6 begins hosting their annual district-wide tournaments. District 6 will be holding competition in Major Division baseball (ages 11-12), Junior Division baseball (ages 13-14), Minor Division baseball (ages 9-11), age 8-10 baseball and age 8-10 softball.

Winners will advance to the state tournament that begins in September.

“The kids and parents were so happy we got in some baseball,” Avon Little League president Mark Massaro said. “We had a lot of safety protocols in place, a lot of disinfecting equipment and balls. Kids were masks on the field. There was social distancing down the baselines.

In Avon, practice began the last week of June with competition beginning on the first week of July.

“It was definitely a lot of extra effort but it was worth the effort,” Massaro said.

Special rules to stop the spread of COVID-19 will be in place for the District 6 tournament. All spectators over the age of two are required to wear a face covering at all times and will be allowed in areas designated by the host facility. Groups must maintain social distance of six feet.

Coaches and umpires will wear masks at all times. The home plate umpire will be calling balls and strikes from behind the mound.

Refusal to wear a mask or maintain social distance will be grounds for ejection.

Players are responsible to have their own equipment, including a batting helmet, a chair to sit in and their own water bottles.

Following guidance from the state, no more than 100 people can be in the ballpark, including participants. Only immediate family members will be allowed to attend the games.

Canton will be fielding just one team in the Major Division baseball (ages 11-12) while Avon will have a team in Major Division baseball, Minor Division baseball (ages 10-11) and Major Division softball. Avon teamed up with Simsbury to form a Major Division softball team.

Avon/Simsbury was the only District 6 team in Major Softball so they automatically advance to the state tournament.

2020 District 6 Tournaments

Major Division Baseball (ages 11-12)

Sunday, August 30

Game 1 :Torrington at Tri-Town (Litchfield), 1 p.m.

Game 2: Burlington at East Granby/Granby at Burlington, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Steve Blass NW Connecticut (Falls Village) at Canton, 1 p.m.

Game 4: Simsbury at Avon, 3 p.m.

Monday, August 31

Game 5: Loser game 1 at loser game 2, loser eliminated

Game 6: Loser game 3 at loser game 4, loser eliminated

Game 7: Winner game 2 at winner game 1

Game 8: Winner game 4 at winner game 3

Tuesday, September 1

Game 9: Loser game 8 at winner game 5, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Game 10: Loser game 7 at winner game 6, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday, September 2

Game 11: Winner game 8 at winner game 7, winner advances to final, 5:45 p.m.

Game 12: Winner game 9 at winner game 10, loser eliminated, 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, September 3

Game 13: Loser game 11 at winner game 12, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, 5:45 p.m

Saturday, September 5

Championship: Winner game 13 at winner game 11, if necessary

Defending champion: Simsbury

Minor Division baseball (ages 9-11)

Friday, September 4

Game 1: Avon at Burlington, 5:45 p.m.

Game 2: Simsbury at Torrington, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Game 3: Winner game 1 at winner game 1

Game 4: Loser game 1 at loser game 2

Sunday, September 6

Game 5: Winner game 4 at loser game 3

Monday, September 7

Game 6: Final: Winner game 5 at winner game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 7: If necessary

Defending champion: Simsbury

Ages 8-10 Baseball

Thursday, September 4

Game 1: Burlington at Torrington, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: East Granby/Granby at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 4

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, TBA

Game 4: Loser game 1 at loser game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 5

Game 5: Loser game 3 at winner game 4

Monday, September 7

Game 6: Championship: Winner game 5 at winner game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 7, if necessary

Defending champion: East Granby/Granby

Junior Baseball

Best of three series, dates TBA

Torrington vs. Burlington

Defending champion: Torrington

Major Softball (ages 11-12)

Avon/Simsbury team advances to state tournament. Only team in D6 to field a team.

Last year’s champion: East Granby/Granby

Softball Ages 8-10

Thursday, September 10

Game 1: East Granby/Granby at Torrington, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, September 11

Game 2: Winner game 1 at Simsbury, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

Game 3: Loser game 2 at loser game 1, loser eliminated

Sunday, September 13

Championship: Game 3 winner at game 2 winner

Game 3 winner at game 2 winner, if necessary

Defending champion: Canton