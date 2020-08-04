Mays strikes out 10 as Simsbury falls to Bristol in CEBA finale, 3-0

BRISTOL, August 3, 2020 – Pitcher Trevor Mays struck out 10 batters and gave up just three hits to lead the Bristol Under-19 baseball team to a 3-0 win over Simsbury in the season finale for both teams in the Connecticut Elite Baseball Association Monday night at Muzzy Field.

Mays used just 103 pitches to get through all seven innings and lead Bristol (12-9) to the victory. Mays, who walked just one batter, struck out the side in the final inning to end the game.

Simsbury (5-15) received two singles from Sean Griffin and Nolan Conderino and a double from Kuke Doskos. Starting pitcher Matt Rose went five innings, allowed just two hits, walked two and struck out one. A pair of errors led to two of the three Bristol runs.

In the third inning, Bristol’s Trevor Nohilly singled, stole second base and scored on an error. In the fourth inning, Bristol got a single, walk and another Simsbury error to take a 2-0 lead.

Simsbury threatened in the fifth inning. Conderino singled and moved to second when Rose walked. After a strikeout, Doskos doubled but Nohilly threw out Conderino at home to preserve the shutout. Rose went to third on the play but was stranded there when Mays ended the inning with another strikeout.

The Connecticut Elite Baseball Association was designed to be a one-year bridge to give youngsters ages 13-19 an opportunity to play some baseball after American Legion cancelled their summer baseball programs in May.

Simsbury and Avon are expected to rejoin American Legion next summer. The two teams played in Division I in the CEBA and the top two teams – Berlin and Meriden – qualified for post-season play.

Bristol 3, Simsbury 0

At Bristol

Simsbury (5-15) 000 000 0 — 0-3-2

Bristol (12-9) 000 120 x — 3-2-0

Matt Rose, Daniel Fritz and S Ward; Trevor Mays and unknown; WP: Mays; LP: Rose (0-2); 2B: Luke Doskos (S)

Final regular season standings

Connecticut Collegiate Baseball League

Under 19, Division I

Team Record Berlin 16-5 Meriden 15-6 Bristol 12-9 Cheshire 12-9 West Hartford 11-10 Newington 9-11 Simsbury 5-15 Avon 3-18