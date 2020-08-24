We can adjust and play high school volleyball outside in the sand

COVID-19 is forcing us to do things differently and be creative on how we conduct ourselves to keep ourselves and our families safe.

It may not be the same experience we would have had in previous years. That’s disappointing but it is our reality here in the United States in 2020.

There is a lot of talk about high school sports. Let me offer a suggestion for girls volleyball this fall.

Play 4 vs. 4 or 2 vs. 2 outside on the sand at our state beaches or a similar facility inland. You will have fewer athletes on the court and you in the fresh air. Play games on the weekends. Play a best-of-three match up to 15 points.

How do you determine team score? Like high school tennis, award one point for each win by your team.

Yes, it is different than 6 vs. 6 that high school athletes normally play inside the gym but it is something. We can still play and be active. You are still using the same skills you would use playing indoors and you are gaining some additional skills by learning to play in the sand and deal with the elements (wind and sun).

What happens when it gets colder? One can play in sneakers in the sand, too.

We want our students to have the same learning experiences that we did in years past. But we simply can’t do things in the same way we have until we get a grip on how we can live with COVID-19.

It’s not fair but it’s life. Let’s make the best of it.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of the Collinsville Press.com. He has been playing volleyball outside in the sand for several years.