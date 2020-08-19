Positive COVID-19 test postpones game against Philadelphia for 2nd time

HARTFORD, August 19, 2020 – For the second time this month, the Hartford Athletic soccer team’s USL Championship game with the Philadelphia Union II has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Hartford (5-1) was scheduled to host Philadelphia (1-4-1) on Wednesday night at Dillon Stadium but the game was cancelled after a person in the Philadelphia Union II organization tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff.

The match will be rescheduled at a later date.

Hartford’s match at Philadelphia on August 9 was also cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 in the Philadelphia organization. That match will also be rescheduled at a later date.

Hartford, which shares first place in Group F with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, returns to action on Sunday when they host Loudoun United (Leesburg, Va.) on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.

The top two teams in each USL Championship group earn a spot in the league playoffs in October.

Group F, USL Championship

Team W-L-T GF GA Pts Hartford 5-1 14 9 15 Pittsburgh 5-3 20 6 15 NY Red Bulls II 2-6 12 15 6 Loudoun United 1-4-1 4 12 4 Phila. Union II 1-4-1 6 20 4

Upcoming Hartford games

Saturday, August 23: Loudoun United

Friday, August 28: Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Saturday, September 5: Loudoun United