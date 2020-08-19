Positive COVID-19 test postpones game against Philadelphia for 2nd time

HARTFORD, August 19, 2020 – For the second time this month, the Hartford Athletic soccer team’s USL Championship game with the Philadelphia Union II has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Hartford (5-1) was scheduled to host Philadelphia (1-4-1) on Wednesday night at Dillon Stadium but the game was cancelled after a person in the Philadelphia Union II organization tested positive for COVID-19. There have not been any positive tests among Hartford Athletic players and staff.
The match will be rescheduled at a later date.
Hartford’s match at Philadelphia on August 9 was also cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 in the Philadelphia organization. That match will also be rescheduled at a later date.
Hartford, which shares first place in Group F with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, returns to action on Sunday when they host Loudoun United (Leesburg, Va.) on Sunday at 7 p.m. at Dillon Stadium.
The top two teams in each USL Championship group earn a spot in the league playoffs in October.
Group F, USL Championship
|Team
|W-L-T
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Hartford
|5-1
|14
|9
|15
|Pittsburgh
|5-3
|20
|6
|15
|NY Red Bulls II
|2-6
|12
|15
|6
|Loudoun United
|1-4-1
|4
|12
|4
|Phila. Union II
|1-4-1
|6
|20
|4
Upcoming Hartford games
Saturday, August 23: Loudoun United
Friday, August 28: Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Saturday, September 5: Loudoun United