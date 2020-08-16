Tyler Lyon wins Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic for third time

CANTON, August 2, 2020 – It wasn’t your normal Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic road race but then there has been little that been normal in 2020 thanks to the contagious COVID-19 coronavirus.

Most road races have been cancelled since the pandemic hit the United States in February and many have become virtual races with people running the length of the race any way they can.

But thanks to the lower infection rate in Connecticut over the past several months, the Hartford Marathon Foundation, which organizes and hosts the 6.2-mile event, provided runners with an option to run on the actual course against a small group of competitors.

Not only could runners run against the clock and a small number of competitors. Runners could register to participate in waves of up to 20 people each. Runners had three options – run the actual 6.2 mile course from Burlington to Collinsville on the Farmington Valley trail along the Farmington River, start their race in Collinsville, run 3.1 miles and turn around or run the race virtually.

Runners, who were encouraged to practice social distancing, were able to start anytime in their 60-minute wave that began at 7, 8, and 9 a.m. along with 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

More than 400 runners hit the trail over a 10-day period from July 25 through August 2.

West Hartford’s Tyler Lyon choose a cool Saturday morning on August 1 to run his race and turned in a course record time of 31:31 to win the Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic for the third consecutive year. Lyon snapped the record of 32:20 set by Alex Norstrom of Coventry in 2017.

Farmington’s Kate Zendell, 22, was eighth overall and won the women’s race in 41:01.

“The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive in posts and social conversations,” race spokeswoman Elizabeth Cowles Johnston said. “It seems that especially among people that had run the race in the past, they were happy to have some elements of a race – mile markers and directional signs, finish line banner. Having the virtual option still gave everyone plenty of flexibility to participate in the way they were most comfortable.”

This was the first race of the year that HMF encouraged participants to be on the actual course.

Runner Nicole Wilson of Bristol didn’t have anyone to race against in her wave on August 2 when she started her run in Collinsville. “Even though I don’t see them out there (on the course), I know (my peers) have been out there,” Wilson said.

Lyon, who grew up in Harwinton, is the race’s first three-time champion. He was two minutes faster than Rocky Hill’s Malcolm Connor in 33:13. Lyon tried to break the record in 2019 when he had a big lead but fell 22 seconds shy of the previous mark.

Zendell won the women’s race by nearly a minute. Southington’s Kristin Lopa finished second with a time of 42:03. Each finisher that electronically submitted their time received a finisher certificate from the race. Lyon and Zendell each received a piece of finish line tape for their victories.

Runners also had the opportunity to begin and finish their race in Collinsville. Winners in that race were Farmington’s Michael Kuhn, 48, who ran the race in 42:20. He beat the first woman finisher in the race, Windsor’s Julie Tower, by 20 seconds. Harwinton’s Ben Foley, 13, finished third in the out and back race with a time of 44:07.

2020 Burlington Collinsville 10K Classic

July 25-August 3

Traditional race course (Start in Burlington and end in Collinsville)

Place, Runner, Town Age Time 1. Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 26 31:31 2. Malcolm Connor, Rocky Hill 25 33:13 3. Matt Rabasco, Pittsfield, MA 23 35:56 4. Mark Rabasco, Pittsfield, MA 25 36:30 5. Chris Chisholm, Farmington 58 37:50 6. David Krulewich, Fairfield 32 39:29 7. Erik Zukauskas, Bridgeport 40 36:59 8. Kate Zendell, Farmington 22 41:01 9. Kelly Barto, Torrington 45 41:40 10. Christopher Case, Burlington 20 41:50 11. James Elkington, Farmington 37 41:54 12. Kristin Lopa, Southington 36 42:03 13. Alessando Macchi, Newington 35 43:01 14. Seth Todd, Simsbury 32 43:58 15. Glenne Fucci, New York City 28 44:25

Out and back

Start and end in Collinsville

Place, Runner, Town Age Time 1. Michael Kuhn, Farmington 48 42:20 2. Julie Tower, Windsor 35 42:28 3. Ben Foley, Harwinton 13 44:07 4. Brian Foley, Harwinton 46 46:19 5. Katelyn Osoba, West Hartford 13 49:45 6. Brian Osoba, West Hartford 46 49:45 7. Thea Cox, Watertown MA 38 50:10 8. Dennis Dougan, North Haven 38 50:23 9. Wally Squier, Manchester 65 52:01 10. Sarah Ferrero, Berlin 47 52:14 11. Theresa Bly, New Haven 40 52:39 12. Dennis Brewer, North Granby 50 52:52 13. Kayleigh Townsend, Cromwell 32 53:30 14. Helene Lefkowitz, W. Hartford 55 53:32 15. Patrick Stiegman, Canton 54 53:55

