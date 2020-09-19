2020 Connecticut Little League baseball tournament

2020 Little League baseball state tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 1

At Clarkson Field, Fairfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Fairfield National (D2) vs. Hamden (D4), 1 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Stamford North (D1) vs. winner game 1, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Stamford North (D1) vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 2

At Community Field, Litchfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Simsbury (D6) 7, Shelton (D3) 1

Sunday, Sept. 20

Wallingford (D5) vs. Simsbury, noon

Saturday, Sept. 26

Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 3

At Gallivan Lane Complex, Montville

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. Montville (D10), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 2: Guilford (D9) vs. winner game 1, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 3: Guilford (D9) vs. loser game 1, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, 3 p.m.

Section 4

At Miller Richardson Field, Coventry

Best-of-3 series

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 1: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 2: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 3: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), if necessary

State championship series

At Springdale Field, Stamford

Saturday, Oct. 3

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 4

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, noon

Saturday, October 10

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 11

Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, noon

Game 7, if necessary

Recent state championship games

2019: Madison 6, Max Sinoway-New Haven 0

2018: Fairfield American 11, Manchester National 0

2017: Fairfield American 6, Newington 4

2016: Fairfield American 6, Coginchaug 3

2015: Waterford 9, Southington South 6