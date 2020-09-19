Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
2020 Connecticut Little League baseball tournament – The Collinsville Press
Youth Baseball

2020 Connecticut Little League baseball tournament

2020 Little League baseball state tournament
Major Division (ages 11-12)
Section 1
At Clarkson Field, Fairfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Fairfield National (D2) vs. Hamden (D4), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Stamford North (D1) vs. winner game 1, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Stamford North (D1) vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 2
At Community Field, Litchfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Simsbury (D6) 7, Shelton (D3) 1
Sunday, Sept. 20
Wallingford (D5) vs. Simsbury, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon

Section 3
At Gallivan Lane Complex, Montville
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. Montville (D10), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Guilford (D9) vs. winner game 1, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Guilford (D9) vs. loser game 1, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, 3 p.m.

Section 4
At Miller Richardson Field, Coventry
Best-of-3 series
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 1: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 2: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 3: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), if necessary

State championship series
At Springdale Field, Stamford
Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 4
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, noon
Saturday, October 10
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, noon
Game 7, if necessary

Recent state championship games
2019: Madison 6, Max Sinoway-New Haven 0
2018: Fairfield American 11, Manchester National 0
2017: Fairfield American 6, Newington 4
2016: Fairfield American 6, Coginchaug 3
2015: Waterford 9, Southington South 6

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

