2020 Connecticut Little League baseball tournament

2020 Little League baseball state tournament
Major Division (ages 11-12)
Section 1
At Clarkson Field, Fairfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Fairfield National (D2) vs. Hamden (D4), 1 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Stamford North (D1) vs. winner game 1, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Stamford North (D1) vs. loser game 1, 11 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon
Section 2
At Community Field, Litchfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Simsbury (D6) 7, Shelton (D3) 1
Sunday, Sept. 20
Wallingford (D5) vs. Simsbury, noon
Saturday, Sept. 26
Wallingford (D5) vs. Shelton, noon
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, noon
Section 3
At Gallivan Lane Complex, Montville
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. Montville (D10), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 2: Guilford (D9) vs. winner game 1, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 3: Guilford (D9) vs. loser game 1, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 4: Single-elimination championship – Top two teams, 3 p.m.
Section 4
At Miller Richardson Field, Coventry
Best-of-3 series
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 1: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 2: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 3: South Windsor (D8) at Coventry (D11), if necessary
State championship series
At Springdale Field, Stamford
Saturday, Oct. 3
Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 6 p.m.
Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 4
Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, noon
Saturday, October 10
Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. winner game 3, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.
Sunday, October 11
Game 6: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, noon
Game 7, if necessary
Recent state championship games
2019: Madison 6, Max Sinoway-New Haven 0
2018: Fairfield American 11, Manchester National 0
2017: Fairfield American 6, Newington 4
2016: Fairfield American 6, Coginchaug 3
2015: Waterford 9, Southington South 6