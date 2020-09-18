2020 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament

2020 Little League softball state tournament
Major Division (ages 11-12)
Section 1
At Dougiello Park, Fairfield
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Seymour (D3) vs. Milford (D4), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Wilton (D1) vs. Wallingford (D5), 2 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 3: Fairfield (D2) vs. winner game 1, 10 a.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 2 p.m.
Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, losing team eliminated, 10 a.m.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 7: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, losing team eliminated, 10 a.m.
Saturday, October 3
Game 8: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 7, 10 a.m.
Game 9, if necessary
Section 2
At Atwell Field, Durham
Saturday, Sept. 19
Game 1: Avon/Simsbury (D6) vs.Hebron/Andover/Marlborough, 4 p.m.
Game 2: Coginchaug (D9) vs. Waterford, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Game 3: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. winner game 1, 11 a.m.
Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, losing team eliminated, 7 p.m..
Sunday, Sept. 27
Game 7: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, losing team eliminated, 11 a.m.
Saturday, October 3
Game 8: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 7, 11 a.m.
Game 9, if necessary
2020 State Championship finals
Best-of-3
site TBA
Saturday, October 10
Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 10 a.m.
Sunday, October 11
Game 2: Section 1 vs. Section 2, noon
Game 3: Section 1 vs. Section 2, if necessary
Recent state championship games
2019: Milford 10, Waterford 0
2018: Fairfield 2, Mystic/Groton 1
2017: Waterford 10, Westport 3
2016: Seymour 6, North Branford 1