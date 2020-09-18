2020 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament

2020 Little League softball state tournament

Major Division (ages 11-12)

Section 1

At Dougiello Park, Fairfield

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Seymour (D3) vs. Milford (D4), 10 a.m.

Game 2: Wilton (D1) vs. Wallingford (D5), 2 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 3: Fairfield (D2) vs. winner game 1, 10 a.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 2 p.m.

Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, losing team eliminated, 10 a.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 7: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, losing team eliminated, 10 a.m.

Saturday, October 3

Game 8: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 7, 10 a.m.

Game 9, if necessary

Section 2

At Atwell Field, Durham

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 1: Avon/Simsbury (D6) vs.Hebron/Andover/Marlborough, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Coginchaug (D9) vs. Waterford, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Game 3: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. winner game 1, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, losing team eliminated, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Game 5: Winner game 2 vs. winner game 3, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, losing team eliminated, 7 p.m..

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game 7: Winner game 6 vs. loser game 5, losing team eliminated, 11 a.m.

Saturday, October 3

Game 8: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 7, 11 a.m.

Game 9, if necessary

2020 State Championship finals

Best-of-3

site TBA

Saturday, October 10

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section 2, 10 a.m.

Sunday, October 11

Game 2: Section 1 vs. Section 2, noon

Game 3: Section 1 vs. Section 2, if necessary

Recent state championship games

2019: Milford 10, Waterford 0

2018: Fairfield 2, Mystic/Groton 1

2017: Waterford 10, Westport 3

2016: Seymour 6, North Branford 1