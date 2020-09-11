A solemn morning across America. We don’t forget the events of September 11

It’s been nearly 20 years since the devastating events of September 11, 2001 in New York City, Washington, D.C. and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania when terrorists used airplanes as weapons to kill innocent American men and women. For many of us, it happened just the other day.

On a clear, sunny morning, nearly 3,000 Americans were killed. Some were passengers in the four hijacked aircraft. Some were in the Pentagon or the World Trade Center buildings that were hit. Others were police, firefighters and other emergency personnel responding to the incident in New York and died when the buildings collapsed.

The nation and the world was stunned. We all remember where we were when it occurred. Our feelings and our emotions remain vivid today. We will never forget.

For many of our younger citizens, the Sept. 11 attacks are not events they have experienced. It is a lesson they are learning in school.

One hundred and sixty-one residents with ties to Connecticut died in the attack. Avon wasn’t spared on this fateful morning.

Amy Toyen, 24, died in New York City. Toyen, an employee of Thomson Financial in Boston, was in New York to attend an event at the World Trade Center. A marketing coordinator for Thomson Financial, she was helping to set up a display about her company at a trade show on the 106th floor.

Amy was raised in Avon and graduated from Avon High School in 1995. She graduated from Bentley College in 1999.

Each year, the Avon Volunteer Fire Department holds a service in honor of Amy and the first responders that lost their lives responding to the incident. A memorial service will be held Friday morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. on the Town Green. Please wear your masks.

Remembering Amy

NOTE: We first shared this story in 2018 and wanted to share it again with a few minimal edits.