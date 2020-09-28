Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Ansonia played 27 CIAC tournament games in 2010s, Xavier went undefeated (11-0) – The Collinsville Press
Football

Ansonia played 27 CIAC tournament games in 2010s, Xavier went undefeated (11-0)

Players from Ansonia High celebrate after winning the 2013 Class S championship over NVL rival Woodland Regional at Central Connecticut State in New Britain. In the last decade, Ansonia played in eight CIAC championship games and won four titles in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016.

With the expansion of the CIAC football players in 2010 to three rounds – quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, high school teams around Connecticut had the opportunity to play more playoff football in the 2010 decade.

Ansonia played the most CIAC tournament games (27) , won three Class S championships, a Class M crown and played in eight title games. If you add in the four Naugatuck Valley League championship games that the Chargers played in, the Chargers actually played a record 31 post-season games.

New Canaan has played in 26 CIAC tournament games and won four championships. The Rams also played in three FCIAC championship games.

St. Joseph won 19 CIAC tournament games, qualified for the tournament in nine of 10 seasons and won six state championships. Hand and Darien each won 15 CIAC tournament games.

Xavier and Hillhouse didn’t lose a CIAC tournament game in the 2010s. Xavier went 11-0 in four appearances, bringing home a state championship in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. Hillhouse (9-0) won three state championships in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Ansonia and New Canaan were the only teams to qualify for the playoffs each year in the 2010s while St, Joseph earned nine playoff berths. Darien, Berlin and Newtown qualified in eight of the 10 years.

The FCIAC held a league championship game through 2015 with the Naugatuck Valley League playing through 2013. The Southwest Conference stopped their league title game after the 2014 season. Darien went 3-0 in the FCIAC title game in the 2010s while Staples was 2-0.

Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s – Win Percentage 

Team App Record Pct.
Xavier 4 11-0 1.000
Hillhouse 3 9-0 1.000
St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863
Hand 7 15-3 .833
Weston 2 4-1 .800
Ansonia 10 21-6 .777
New Canaan 10 20-6 .769
Darien 8 15-5 .750
Bloomfield 5 9-3 .750
Brookfield 4 8-3 .727
Masuk 4 7-3 .700
Killingly 5 8-4 .666
Southington 7 8-5 .615
Windsor 7 9-6 .600
Berlin 8 7-8 .466
Newtown 8 6-7 .461

Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s

Team App Record Pct.
Ansonia 10 21-6 .777
New Canaan 10 20-6 .769
St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863
Hand 7 15-3 .833
Darien 8 15-5 .750
Xavier 4 11-0 1.000
Hillhouse 3 9-0 1.000
Bloomfield 5 9-3 .750
Windsor 7 9-6 .600
Brookfield 4 8-3 .727
Killingly 5 8-4 .666
Southington 7 8-5 .615
Masuk 4 7-3 .700
Berlin 8 7-8 .466

 

Most CIAC tournament berths 2010s

Team App Record Pct.
Ansonia 10 21-6 .777
New Canaan 10 20-6 .769
St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863
Darien 8 15-5 .750
Berlin 8 7-8 .466
Newtown 8 6-7 .461
Hand 7 15-3 .833
North Haven 7 3-7 .300
Capital Prep (H) 6 2-5 .285
Glastonbury 6 2-6 .250
West Haven 6 2-6 .250

League championship games in 2010s

Team App Record Pct.
Darien (FCIAC) 3 3-0 1.000
Staples (FCIAC) 2 2-0 1.000
Naugatuck (NVL) 1 1-0 1.000
Ansonia (NVL) 4 3-1 .750
Masuk (SWC) 3 2-1 .666
Newtown (SWC) 5 3-2 .600
New Canaan (FCIAC) 3 1-2 .333
Woodland (NVL) 2 0-2 .000
Greenwich (FCIAC) 2 0-2 .000
Brookfield (SWC) 2 0-2 .000
Trumbull (FCIAC) 1 0-1 .000
Holy Cross (NVL) 1 0-1 .000

 

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 30 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

More in Football

