Ansonia played 27 CIAC tournament games in 2010s, Xavier went undefeated (11-0)

With the expansion of the CIAC football players in 2010 to three rounds – quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, high school teams around Connecticut had the opportunity to play more playoff football in the 2010 decade.
Ansonia played the most CIAC tournament games (27) , won three Class S championships, a Class M crown and played in eight title games. If you add in the four Naugatuck Valley League championship games that the Chargers played in, the Chargers actually played a record 31 post-season games.
New Canaan has played in 26 CIAC tournament games and won four championships. The Rams also played in three FCIAC championship games.
St. Joseph won 19 CIAC tournament games, qualified for the tournament in nine of 10 seasons and won six state championships. Hand and Darien each won 15 CIAC tournament games.
Xavier and Hillhouse didn’t lose a CIAC tournament game in the 2010s. Xavier went 11-0 in four appearances, bringing home a state championship in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. Hillhouse (9-0) won three state championships in 2010, 2012 and 2016.
Ansonia and New Canaan were the only teams to qualify for the playoffs each year in the 2010s while St, Joseph earned nine playoff berths. Darien, Berlin and Newtown qualified in eight of the 10 years.
The FCIAC held a league championship game through 2015 with the Naugatuck Valley League playing through 2013. The Southwest Conference stopped their league title game after the 2014 season. Darien went 3-0 in the FCIAC title game in the 2010s while Staples was 2-0.
Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s – Win Percentage
|Team
|App
|Record
|Pct.
|Xavier
|4
|11-0
|1.000
|Hillhouse
|3
|9-0
|1.000
|St. Joseph
|9
|19-3
|.863
|Hand
|7
|15-3
|.833
|Weston
|2
|4-1
|.800
|Ansonia
|10
|21-6
|.777
|New Canaan
|10
|20-6
|.769
|Darien
|8
|15-5
|.750
|Bloomfield
|5
|9-3
|.750
|Brookfield
|4
|8-3
|.727
|Masuk
|4
|7-3
|.700
|Killingly
|5
|8-4
|.666
|Southington
|7
|8-5
|.615
|Windsor
|7
|9-6
|.600
|Berlin
|8
|7-8
|.466
|Newtown
|8
|6-7
|.461
Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s
|Team
|App
|Record
|Pct.
|Ansonia
|10
|21-6
|.777
|New Canaan
|10
|20-6
|.769
|St. Joseph
|9
|19-3
|.863
|Hand
|7
|15-3
|.833
|Darien
|8
|15-5
|.750
|Xavier
|4
|11-0
|1.000
|Hillhouse
|3
|9-0
|1.000
|Bloomfield
|5
|9-3
|.750
|Windsor
|7
|9-6
|.600
|Brookfield
|4
|8-3
|.727
|Killingly
|5
|8-4
|.666
|Southington
|7
|8-5
|.615
|Masuk
|4
|7-3
|.700
|Berlin
|8
|7-8
|.466
Most CIAC tournament berths 2010s
|Team
|App
|Record
|Pct.
|Ansonia
|10
|21-6
|.777
|New Canaan
|10
|20-6
|.769
|St. Joseph
|9
|19-3
|.863
|Darien
|8
|15-5
|.750
|Berlin
|8
|7-8
|.466
|Newtown
|8
|6-7
|.461
|Hand
|7
|15-3
|.833
|North Haven
|7
|3-7
|.300
|Capital Prep (H)
|6
|2-5
|.285
|Glastonbury
|6
|2-6
|.250
|West Haven
|6
|2-6
|.250
League championship games in 2010s
|Team
|App
|Record
|Pct.
|Darien (FCIAC)
|3
|3-0
|1.000
|Staples (FCIAC)
|2
|2-0
|1.000
|Naugatuck (NVL)
|1
|1-0
|1.000
|Ansonia (NVL)
|4
|3-1
|.750
|Masuk (SWC)
|3
|2-1
|.666
|Newtown (SWC)
|5
|3-2
|.600
|New Canaan (FCIAC)
|3
|1-2
|.333
|Woodland (NVL)
|2
|0-2
|.000
|Greenwich (FCIAC)
|2
|0-2
|.000
|Brookfield (SWC)
|2
|0-2
|.000
|Trumbull (FCIAC)
|1
|0-1
|.000
|Holy Cross (NVL)
|1
|0-1
|.000