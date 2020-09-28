Ansonia played 27 CIAC tournament games in 2010s, Xavier went undefeated (11-0)

With the expansion of the CIAC football players in 2010 to three rounds – quarterfinals, semifinals and finals, high school teams around Connecticut had the opportunity to play more playoff football in the 2010 decade.

Ansonia played the most CIAC tournament games (27) , won three Class S championships, a Class M crown and played in eight title games. If you add in the four Naugatuck Valley League championship games that the Chargers played in, the Chargers actually played a record 31 post-season games.

New Canaan has played in 26 CIAC tournament games and won four championships. The Rams also played in three FCIAC championship games.

St. Joseph won 19 CIAC tournament games, qualified for the tournament in nine of 10 seasons and won six state championships. Hand and Darien each won 15 CIAC tournament games.

Xavier and Hillhouse didn’t lose a CIAC tournament game in the 2010s. Xavier went 11-0 in four appearances, bringing home a state championship in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. Hillhouse (9-0) won three state championships in 2010, 2012 and 2016.

Ansonia and New Canaan were the only teams to qualify for the playoffs each year in the 2010s while St, Joseph earned nine playoff berths. Darien, Berlin and Newtown qualified in eight of the 10 years.

The FCIAC held a league championship game through 2015 with the Naugatuck Valley League playing through 2013. The Southwest Conference stopped their league title game after the 2014 season. Darien went 3-0 in the FCIAC title game in the 2010s while Staples was 2-0.

Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s – Win Percentage

Team App Record Pct. Xavier 4 11-0 1.000 Hillhouse 3 9-0 1.000 St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863 Hand 7 15-3 .833 Weston 2 4-1 .800 Ansonia 10 21-6 .777 New Canaan 10 20-6 .769 Darien 8 15-5 .750 Bloomfield 5 9-3 .750 Brookfield 4 8-3 .727 Masuk 4 7-3 .700 Killingly 5 8-4 .666 Southington 7 8-5 .615 Windsor 7 9-6 .600 Berlin 8 7-8 .466 Newtown 8 6-7 .461

Most CIAC tournament wins 2010s

Team App Record Pct. Ansonia 10 21-6 .777 New Canaan 10 20-6 .769 St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863 Hand 7 15-3 .833 Darien 8 15-5 .750 Xavier 4 11-0 1.000 Hillhouse 3 9-0 1.000 Bloomfield 5 9-3 .750 Windsor 7 9-6 .600 Brookfield 4 8-3 .727 Killingly 5 8-4 .666 Southington 7 8-5 .615 Masuk 4 7-3 .700 Berlin 8 7-8 .466

Most CIAC tournament berths 2010s

Team App Record Pct. Ansonia 10 21-6 .777 New Canaan 10 20-6 .769 St. Joseph 9 19-3 .863 Darien 8 15-5 .750 Berlin 8 7-8 .466 Newtown 8 6-7 .461 Hand 7 15-3 .833 North Haven 7 3-7 .300 Capital Prep (H) 6 2-5 .285 Glastonbury 6 2-6 .250 West Haven 6 2-6 .250

League championship games in 2010s

Team App Record Pct. Darien (FCIAC) 3 3-0 1.000 Staples (FCIAC) 2 2-0 1.000 Naugatuck (NVL) 1 1-0 1.000 Ansonia (NVL) 4 3-1 .750 Masuk (SWC) 3 2-1 .666 Newtown (SWC) 5 3-2 .600 New Canaan (FCIAC) 3 1-2 .333 Woodland (NVL) 2 0-2 .000 Greenwich (FCIAC) 2 0-2 .000 Brookfield (SWC) 2 0-2 .000 Trumbull (FCIAC) 1 0-1 .000 Holy Cross (NVL) 1 0-1 .000